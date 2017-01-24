Ahmed Mohamed, a.k.a. "Clock Boy"

'Clock boy' gets clock cleaned
in free-speech victory

'We couldn’t be more excited to stand up against such frivolous use of our court system'

Conservatives' 1 disappointment with Trump

'We were hoping this would be one of those
executive orders that would go by the wayside'

State lawmaker proposes
race-based judicial selections

If judge now is 'person of color,' replacement must be 'person of color'

Clinton official claims Breitbart
masterminded Berkeley riots

'I've heard there was some relationship between these people and the right wing'

See survivor's dramatic new film
on 'shooting back'

Lone defender of church attacked by terrorists contends it's biblical thing to do

California lawmakers accused
of acting like 'claim-jumpers'

State with famous gold-rush heritage bans new mining operations

Limbaugh: Media's stories
about fake news were fake

Academic study finds no influence on 2016 election outcome

Trump sanctions Iran for defiant missile test

NSA chief: 'The days of turning a blind eye'
to Tehran's 'hostile and belligerent actions over'

Researchers: Universe started out as hologram

'Imagine that everything you see, feel and hear
in three dimensions emanates from a flat field'

Bush-appointed judge halts Trump travel ban nationwide

'I'm prepared for this case to go all the way to the Supreme Court'

Capitol police probe Democrat IT workers

Over 'unauthorized' computer access

Irish magazine promotes Trump assassination on cover

'He who kills a tyrant to free his country is praised and rewarded'

Brexit-plan blunder gives Brits 10 extra weeks of vacation

Those working 5-day weeks are entitled to only 28 days of paid holiday

Philadelphia 'gay' bars ordered to undergo anti-racism training

Unhinged NYU prof demands cops assault conservative

3 prayer principles from James

The 'merciful' origins of Germany's Holocaust

