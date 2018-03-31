'Global sherpa' to meet with Mueller

An author whose book, Davos Aspen & Yale: My Life Behind the Elite Curtain as a Global Sherpa,” was published by WND Books, soon will be meeting with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The scheduled meeting between Mueller and Ted Malloch, who has written about being a “global sherpa” in his career in diplomacy, education and international intrigue, follows an abrupt interview the FBI had with Malloch when he arrived in the United States this week.

Officials with Skyhorse Publishing, who have published Malloch’s new book, “The Plot to Destroy Trump: How the Deep State Fabricated the Russian Dossier to Subvert the President,” confirmed that Mallon was detained and interrogated by the FBI on arrival from London on Wednesday.

“The result is that Malloch is now scheduled to testify in Washington, D.C., on April 13th under Robert Mueller’s Grand Jury investigation,” the announcement said.

The publishing company provided a postscript to the soon-coming book, which Malloch assembled “just after his release by the FBI.”

“I was unfazed and very dubious about why they thought I knew anything. I couldn’t help but wonder: had they read a copy of my soon-to-be-released book? The timing of this interrogation along with the nearing publication date seems to me suggest yes: they had read it,” Malloch said.

He explained he was en route to visit family for Easter.

He said his detention happened at the special line for passport control, and officials “would not say why, and I found it most curious as I am a frequent flier and go back and forth to the U.S. and Europe and elsewhere many times a year.”

TSA and an FBI agent eventually examined his luggage and asked about his electronics.

“When they found nothing suspicious and would not answer my questions about why they were detaining me, they separated me from my wife and told her to wait in a lounge, without explanation, while I was to be interviewed. That is all they said. Naturally, this left her in a state of total confusion and near panic,” he said.

He then was taken to another building where two young FBI agents introduced themselves to me.

“They said I was being detained to answer questions regarding the Department of Justice Special Counsel probe and showed me their identification,” he said. “They seemed to know everything about me and had my color photograph and personal details and said in intimidating ways, that it was a felony to lie to the FBI. I stated that I realized that, and I would readily, in fact gladly, cooperate with them.”

He said he objected to the way he was treated, and they responded by confiscating his telephone, explaining they would send to Washington for a full examination.

They allowed him to keep his drivers license and credit cards.

“The other agent then proceeded for about an hour to interrogate me and involved himself in various disarming chitchat about my career, sterling academic credentials, top-secret code word government clearances in an earlier era, and my being a fan of the championship Philadelphia Eagles. All well and good, I presumed. What did they want? Why me? And why in this underhanded fashion? What had I done?” he wrote.

“The questions got more detailed about my involvement in the Trump campaign (which was informal and unpaid); whom I communicated with; whom I knew and how well—they had a long list of names,” he said. “They seemed to then focus more attention on Roger Stone (whom I have met a grand total of three times and with groups of people); Jerome Corsi, a journalist who edited a memoir I had written some years ago; and about Wikileaks, which I knew nothing.”

He continued, “Then they served me with a subpoena, which I noticed had only been issued that very day in Boston to appear before the Mueller grand jury in Washington, D.C., that very Friday. They said I could telephone the lead attorney on that team and make necessary arrangements. They shook my hand and had agents take me to my wife, who was very alarmed and in disbelief. They then escorted us to the adjoining terminal to catch our delayed domestic flight.

“I called the Special Counsel’s office the next morning and they said it would be better to appear later, which we agreed would be April 13th and they would pay for my travel. I told them I had legal representation and asked that they establish contact.

“The Deep State is sending a signal and has no doubt read this book,” he wrote.

The publisher explained Malloch’s book discusses the “deep state conspiracy” that includes the “fabricated Russian dossier,” how the “unsubstantiated accusations of collusion began with former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, and the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Hillary Clinton,” and agencies of “fake news” in the U.S.

In his “Davos” book, the former Yale professor and senior business executive whose contact list includes the most powerful leaders in business, media and politics, talks about his life experiences.

He’s been a scholar-diplomat for the U.S. State Department, part of Davos meetings and more, and he shares his insights into enterprise, organization, dedication, skill, teamwork, diligence and planning.

He’s the CEO of the Roosevelt Group, a leading strategic advisory and thought leadership company.

WND reported only months ago when Malloch described the problem of “Luciferianism” among the highest levels in society.

“The E.U. is part, of course, of the globalist empire, the New World Order, and I think many of its origins are in fact quite evil,” Malloch explained. “And I think that we should talk about that.”

“Luciferianism is a belief system that venerates the essential characteristics that are affixed to Lucifer,” he explained. “That tradition has been informed by Gnosticism, by Satanism, and it usually refers to Lucifer not as ‘the devil’ per se but as some kind of liberator, some kind of guardian, some kind of guiding spirit. In fact, as the true god as opposed to Jehovah.”

Malloch identified many people in the E.U. hierarchy and in the Democrat Party as aligned with this belief. He explained how Lucifer is seen as a symbol of independence and of true human progress.

“Turning away from God and turning to Lucifer in order to enlighten yourself,” he summarized the creed.

