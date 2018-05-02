Soros money behind app to help illegals avoid feds

Washington watchdog Judicial Watch has confirmed, in a stunning report, that groups using both taxpayer money and funding from far-left billionaire George Soros have produced a smartphone app to help illegal aliens elude authorities.

“Immigration agents knocking at the door? Now, there’s an app for that, too,” promotes a news article about the new project, explains a new report from the government watchdog.

It’s called Notifica and the group behind it is called United We Dream, which, says Judicial Watch, describes itself “as the country’s largest immigrant youth-led community. The nonprofit has more than 400,000 members nationwide and claims to ’embrace the common struggle of all people of color and stand up against racism, colonialism, colorism, and xenophobia.'”

Its goals include demanding “justice and liberation” for illegal aliens who are LGBT, protecting those who break to law to enter the U.S., and getting them rights, education and more.

The group states, “We empower people to develop their leadership, their organizing skills, and to develop our own campaigns to fight for justice and dignity for immigrants and all people.”

That group, in turn, started out as a project of the National Immigration Law Center, Judicial Watch said in citing records it obtained.

“Between 2008 and 2010, NILC received $206,453 in U.S. government grants, the records show. The project funded was for ‘immigration-related employment discrimination public education.’ Headquartered in Los Angeles, NILC was established in 1979 and is dedicated to ‘defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.’

“Both the NILC and its offshoot, United We Dream, get big bucks from Soros’ Open Society Foundations,” Judicial Watch reported. “In fact, both nonprofits list OSF as a key financial backer. In the United States Soros groups have pushed a radical agenda that includes promoting an open border with Mexico and fighting immigration enforcement efforts, fomenting racial disharmony by funding anti-capitalist black separationist organizations, financing the Black Lives Matter movement and other groups involved in the Ferguson Missouri riots, weakening the integrity of the nation’s electoral systems, opposing U.S. counterterrorism efforts and eroding 2nd Amendment protections. OSF has also funded a liberal think-tank headed by former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and the scandal-ridden activist group Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), so corrupt that Congress banned it from receiving federal funding.”

It’s not the only place Soros reportedly leverages his influence to use U.S. taxpayer money for his agenda.

“Incredibly, the U.S. government uses taxpayer dollars to support Soros’ radical globalist agenda abroad. As part of an ongoing investigation, Judicial Watch has exposed several collaborative efforts between Uncle Sam and Soros in other countries. Just last week Judicial Watch published a special investigative report that exposes in detail the connection between U.S.-funded entities and Soros’ OSF to further the Hungarian philanthropist’s efforts in Guatemala. The goal is to advance a radical globalist agenda through ‘lawfare’ and political subversion, the report shows. Much like in the United States, OSF programs in Guatemala include funding liberal media outlets, supporting global politicians, advocating for open borders, fomenting public discord and influencing academic institutions.”

Judicial Watch reported a year ago on efforts, funded by the U.S. government and Soros, “to destabilize the democratically elected, center-right government in Macedonia.”