Teen hospitalized with holes in lungs after 3 months of vaping

(PALM BEACH POST) -- Officials call rise in youth vaping throughout Florida an “epidemic.” In Jacksonville, one teen was hospitalized for his vaping addiction and the harm it caused to his lungs.

Dallas Pantazi’s deep, brassy cough echoes through his hospital room.

The 17-year-old has been at Wolfson Children’s Hospital since Tuesday because of his vaping addiction and the trauma it’s caused his body. He’s a sophomore — with asthma — who attends Douglas Anderson High School. And he’s not the only one affected by the epidemic.

