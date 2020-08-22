Catholic priest closes DNC by praying for 'the unborn child in the womb'

The Democratic National Convention ended last night with a prayer from Jesuit priest James Martin who offered a prayer for "those most in need" including "the unborn child in the womb."

The "unborn child" was included in the prayer, along with others in need.

"Loving God, open our hearts to those most in need: the unemployed parent worried about feeding his or her children; the woman who is underpaid, harassed or abused," Martin prayed.

"The black man or woman who fear for their lives; the immigrant at the border, longing for safety," he continued.

"The homeless person looking for a meal; the LGBT teen who is bullied; the unborn child in the womb; the inmate on death row."

TRENDING: Gingrich: 3 reasons Biden-Harris ticket will 'collapse' before Election Day

"Help us to be a nation where every life is sacred, all people are loved and all are welcome," Martin concluded.

The prayer's pro-life statement is ironic when compared to the DNC's party platform that was re-approved at the convention.

The party will appoint judges and support laws that "will protect a woman's right to safe and legal abortion," according to the re-approved platform.

Dear friends: Here is the Benediction I prayed last night at the @DemConvention: a prayer for a nation where every life is sacred, all people are loved and all are welcome. More here: https://t.co/lKxH89SZNu#DemocraticConvention #DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/JbjwxVw8ku — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) August 21, 2020

"We believe unequivocally, like the majority of Americans, that every woman should have access to quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion -- regardless of where she lives, how much money she makes, or how she is insured."

The platform also supports education and family-planning services to help reduce the need for abortions and commits to restoring funding for Planned Parenthood.

"We will continue to stand up to Republican efforts to defund Planned Parenthood health centers, which provide critical health services to millions of people," the platform reads.

"We will continue to oppose -- and seek to overturn -- federal and state laws and policies that impede a woman’s access to abortion, including by repealing the Hyde Amendment."

It is unclear if the priest was aware of the platform prior to his prayer, but a group of pro-life Democrats sent a letter to current and former lawmakers on the DNC prior to the convention asking for recognition of their pro-life view in the party platform, according to The Hill.

Over 100 Democrats affiliated with "Democrats for Life" signed the letter including Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson and Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski.

“We should not cede large swathes of the United States to the Republican Party,” the letter read.

“In the US, pro-life Democrats have been a critical part of the coalition to expand voting rights, improve health care, and pass criminal justice reform. These accomplishments would not have been possible if the Democratic Party had in place a litmus test on abortion.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.