Video of Biden touching girls removed by Twitter as 'child sexual exploitation'

C-SPAN footage showing Joe Biden touching young girls was flagged and removed by Twitter for violating its "Child Sexual Exploitation Policy."

Summit News reported the issue arose after Texan progressive activist Johnny Graz asserted Biden should be investigated for sexual assault.

Twitter user Jake Koenig, seeking to support Graz's argument, posted C-SPAN footage of Biden interacting with young girls at their parents' congressional swear-in ceremonies in 2015.

Critics have pointed out Biden touched the young girls in sensitive areas and sometimes whispered into their ears.

When Koenig posted the footage on Twitter, Summit News reported, his account was locked until he agreed to delete it.

"I tried to respond with a video of evidence on how Biden interacts with women and little girls but Twitter flagged me for trying to post images of child molestation hahahahahahhaha. Guess twitter agrees with @jvgraz," he tweeted.

Twitter flagged it as "prohibited content that "violates [its] Child Sexual Exploitation Policy."

I tried to respond with a video of evidence on how Biden interacts with women and little girls but Twitter flagged me for trying to post images of child molestation hahahahahahhaha. Guess twitter agrees with @jvgraz pic.twitter.com/tOIUMrcyAs — Joe Bidens Televised Shart (@koenigjake) September 12, 2020