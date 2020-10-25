SECTIONS
Biden's campaign calls lid on in-person campaigning

Back to the basement with 9 days to go before election

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 25, 2020 at 5:38pm
(BREITBART) With nine days left before the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden is off the campaign trail without any in-person events scheduled.

On Sunday, Biden’s campaign called a “lid” on in-person campaigning for the day. A “lid” usually also means the campaign will not conduct press conferences or dispense press releases the remainder of the day. Biden’s campaign clarified that this was not a “full lid” since the former vice president would speak to supporters late-Sunday evening at a virtual “I will vote” concert.

