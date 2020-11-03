Twitter flags Trump election-eve tweet warning of vote fraud

Emblematic of 2020 campaign, on the eve of Election Day, Twitter slapped two warning labels on a tweet by President Trump criticizing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision he said would open the door to vote fraud and provoke violence in the streets.

"The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws," the president wrote. "It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!"

Trump was referring to a ruling by the Supreme Court in October allowing Pennsylvania election officials to receive ballots up to three days after Election Day. Republican state legislators opposed the change of law as "an open invitation to voters to cast their ballots after Election Day." Democrats argue postal service delays could disenfranchise voters.

Twitter, which censored New York Post stories presenting evidence of Biden-family influence peddling, put a message in front of Trump's tweet saying, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Another warning, below the text, countered Trump's message, inviting Twitter users to "[l]earn how voting by mail is safe and secure."

Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general, Josh Shapiro, accused Trump on Monday of trying to suppress the vote by challenging the change of law.

However, Shapiro, in turn has been accused by Republicans of voter suppression by announcing he knows the outcome of the election in his state, regarded as perhaps the most crucial battleground.

"If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose," Shapiro wrote on Twitter. "That's why he's working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process."

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

In an interview Tuesday with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon called Shapiro a "partisan hack" who should recuse himself from any decisions regarding the election.

Shapiro's declaration that the outcome is already known is "voter suppression," Bannon said.

"He says, 'Hey, I already know the outcome of this, I've just gotta get in there and count the votes that we want to count,'" Bannon said. "This is outrageous to me."

He said Trump needs to "set the framework" for the days ahead, otherwise the narrative will be controlled by the Democratic Party and its lawyers, social media and mainstream media.

Tonight, Bannon said, predicting victory for Trump, the president needs to explain to the American people "how he's won Game Day, how he's won these major states like Ohio, how he's won in the rest of the country, and set the framework for how this is going to go forward."

"We can't let this devolve into the chaos of what the Democratic Party wants," he said. "This is why President Trump has to be very bold tonight, very tough, very firm and lay out the narrative framework for what's happening and provide the narrative engine of how we go forward."

See Maria Bartiromo's interview with Steve Bannon: