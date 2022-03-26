A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyTHE POWER TO DESTROY
57% of American households paid no income tax last year

'Truly eye-popping, but keep in mind it was only temporary'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 26, 2022 at 2:26pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – More than half of U.S. households paid no federal income taxes in 2021, a temporary spike attributed to massive COVID-19 relief spending in the form of tax credits and stimulus payments.

A recent analysis from the nonpartisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center estimated that 57% of Americans paid no taxes last year. While that's down slightly from last year's 60%, it marks a significant increase from the 44% recorded before the pandemic began.

"The number of households who paid no income tax last year truly was eye-popping," Tax Policy Center Senior Fellow Howard Gleckman wrote. "But keep in mind: It was only temporary."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







