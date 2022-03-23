'Condescending' Biden, Democrats losing key congressional districts

Voters in key congressional battleground districts find President Biden and Democrats to be "out of touch" and "condescending," holding them responsible for record-high inflation, soaring crime and the illegal immigration crisis.
The voters, who were queried in a poll commissioned by the National Republican Congressional Committee, overwhelmingly support Republicans, reported the Washington Examiner's Paul Bedard.
Significantly, the survey covered 77 battleground congressional districts that Biden won in 2020 by 5 and a half points.
Only 40% of voters in the key districts approve of the job Biden is doing, while 55% disapprove.
Republicans lead the generic ballot by 4 points, Bedard noted, a 7-point improvement on the generic ballot since February 2021.
Overall, 75% of swing voters in the polled districts agree that Democrats are out of touch with everyday people and are condescending toward voters.
The biggest issue of concern is the economy, with 46% of battleground voters putting it at the top of their list. A total of 26% of battleground voters say inflation and the cost of living are the most important issues.
While the Biden and his administration have blamed Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine for high gas prices, 52% of battleground voters blame Biden and congressional Democrats. The voters note the administration's unwillingness to allow more oil and gas production in the United States.
Other results:
- 78% of battleground voters are more likely to support a Republican candidate who will work to stop cartels from bringing in drugs.
- A total of 80% of battleground voters are more likely to support a Republican who will advance energy innovation that will lead to economic growth and lower energy prices.
- Some 73% of battleground voters favor increasing oil and gas production and exploration in the U.S.
