Congresswoman files police complaint over Jimmy Kimmel 'joke'

A Republican member of Congress from Georgia has filed a complaint with Capitol Police about a network personality's suggest that she should be slapped.
The case was filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and cited talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel, who has a late night talk program, and could offer an opportunity for policy to define what is rhetoric and what goes beyond.
Advertisement - story continues below
During a monologue this week Kimmel complained about Greene's criticism of three Republican senators who voted to confirm Ketanji Jackson, Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court, based on her lenient sentencing in pedophile cases.
Greene charged that those senators were, because of their vote for Jackson's agenda, "pro-pedophile."
TRENDING: New CNN boss rips into 'cancer' Brian Stelter's 'failing show'
"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?" Kimmel said.
It was a reference to the Hollywood actor to slapped Chris Rock during an Oscars show recently.
Advertisement - story continues below
"This threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” Greene tweeted, attaching a clip of the segment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022
Leftist media outlets immediately cited Greene's sometimes volatile comments on social media before she was in Congress.
Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Kimmel pooh-poohed the congresswoman's concerns over his suggestion for violence, even if minor.
NEW!
President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/0i0IRVPAPv
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 6, 2022
>
Advertisement - story continues below
But in a brand new endorsement just announced, President Donald Trump called Greene, "a warrior in Congress."
"Marjorie has worked very hard to secure the Border, stop the Radical Left, and ensure the truth is known about the RIGGED and STOLEN 2020 Presidential Election.She loves our Country and MAGA, its greatest ever political movement."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]