Congresswoman files police complaint over Jimmy Kimmel 'joke'

A Republican member of Congress from Georgia has filed a complaint with Capitol Police about a network personality's suggest that she should be slapped.

The case was filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and cited talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel, who has a late night talk program, and could offer an opportunity for policy to define what is rhetoric and what goes beyond.

During a monologue this week Kimmel complained about Greene's criticism of three Republican senators who voted to confirm Ketanji Jackson, Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court, based on her lenient sentencing in pedophile cases.

Greene charged that those senators were, because of their vote for Jackson's agenda, "pro-pedophile."

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?" Kimmel said.

It was a reference to the Hollywood actor to slapped Chris Rock during an Oscars show recently.

"This threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” Greene tweeted, attaching a clip of the segment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

Leftist media outlets immediately cited Greene's sometimes volatile comments on social media before she was in Congress.

Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022

Kimmel pooh-poohed the congresswoman's concerns over his suggestion for violence, even if minor.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/0i0IRVPAPv — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 6, 2022

But in a brand new endorsement just announced, President Donald Trump called Greene, "a warrior in Congress."

"Marjorie has worked very hard to secure the Border, stop the Radical Left, and ensure the truth is known about the RIGGED and STOLEN 2020 Presidential Election.She loves our Country and MAGA, its greatest ever political movement."

