Biden goes back to scary whispers: 'I'm your commander in chief'

Joe Biden, who repeatedly has resorted to scary whispers in his speeches, apparently when he wants to emphasize a point, returned to that mode this week when addressing graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy.

When they graduate, he told the class members, "I'm your commander in chief," in that whisper.

So, he told them, don't ask hard questions.

It happens at about 1:06.50 of the graduation ceremony video:

TRENDING: Strike 3: Mike Pence whiffs one again

The New York Post described it as Biden reviving "his frequently ridiculed stage whisper."

He addressed the graduates at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

He mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine, and the response it's drawn from European nations, two of whom have applied to join NATO.

Are Biden's whispers creepy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (17 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden claimed, "The actions taken by Putin were an attempt to — to use my phrase — to Finlandize all of Europe, make it all neutral. Instead, he NATO-ized all of Europe."

But, the Post reported, "The phrase 'Finlandize,' which the president mispronounced as 'Fingalize,' refers to Finland’s Cold War-era practice of treading lightly in international politics so as not to upset its near neighbors in Moscow."

Other times Biden has resorted to his scary stage voice:

However, the Post was reporting that Biden actually may have had a reason to suppress his comments this time.

It's because the word "chief" has suddenly fallen into disrepute.

The report said, "The San Francisco school district is dropping the word 'chief' from all job titles out of respect for Native Americans, officials said. The San Francisco Unified Schools District spokesperson Gentle Blythe told the San Francisco Chronicle that the decision to stop using the term was made Wednesday."

Blythe said, "While there are many opinions on the matter, our leadership team agreed that, given that Native American members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it."

The school website listed 13 officials with the word in their titles, including chief of staff, chief tech officer and such.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!