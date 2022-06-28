A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
More than 40 migrants found dead inside 18-wheeler in Texas heat

Another 16 taken to hospital

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 28, 2022 at 11:12am
By Jennie Taer
Daily Caller News Foundation

At least 46 people were found dead in an 18-wheeler Monday in San Antonio, Texas, according to multiple reports.

The individuals are believed to be migrants, according to the Texas Tribune, which cited federal, state and local authorities. Cartels and criminal smuggling groups have used large trucks and trailers through the area to attempt to traffic illegal aliens.

There were 16 others transported to the hospital, according to KSAT12. The investigation has been turned over to federal authorities, the outlet reported.

“Faithful of the archdiocese of San Antonio, we are still holding in prayers our people in Uvalde; now, we are told that over 40 migrant people, our people, have died here in San Antonio,” the San Antonio Archbishop wrote on Twitter Monday.

In November 2021, a man was sentenced to nearly two and a half years in prison for smuggling illegal aliens from Laredo, Texas, in a tanker truck to San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department declined to respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment, saying a news conference is forthcoming.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
