Are the Obamas prepping for the Apocalypse?

I got a tip from a friend who describes himself as the "hated conservative on Martha's Vineyard in the Peoples' Republic of Massachusetts." According to a June 7 notice in the MV Times, the Obamas of Turkeyland Cove Road made an unprecedented request of the Edgarton select board.

As reported, the Obamas asked the board's permission to install a 2,500-gallon commercial propane tank on their property. "We've never had a private propane tank come to us," select board member Arthur Smadbeck told the MV Times. Board member Michael Donaroma added that a private-residence propane tank is typically a fraction of the quantity being requested.

On an island that is as prone to storms as Martha's Vineyard, it would not be unusual for a home to have a back-up generator, but no one apparently has a commercial-grade 2,500 gallon tank at a price tag that could range as high as $75,000.

It should be noted that propane is a byproduct of either petroleum refining or natural gas processing. This means propane is subject to the same law of supply and demand as its sources. People who heat their homes with natural gas are told to expect a 54% increase in next year's energy costs, but then again the Obamas stopped looking at price tags long ago.

Proponents like to think of propane as "clean" – which it would be to the average sensible human being – but it is hardly clean by green standards. The fact that it produces only half the carbon dioxide of a charcoal barbecue will not help Greta "How dare you" Thunberg sleep any easier.

All this being considered, what are the Obamas up to? According to Joel Gilbert's dazzling new film, "Michelle Obama 2024," the Obamas and their globalist friends are grooming Michelle to be elected – or perhaps appointed – president in 2024.

I recently got a sneak preview of the film, which Gilbert will premiere at the National Press Club in Washington in mid-July. Gilbert makes a convincing case that the puppeteers who orchestrated Obama's ascent are prepared to do the same for Michelle, come hell or high water.

Although the islanders are currently raising the Memorial Wharf on the Vineyard in anticipation of the promised rise in sea levels, hell is much more likely to visit America before high water.

The Obamas have proved their own indifference to climate change with the purchase of beachfront homes in Martha's Vineyard and Hawaii and in the construction of a library/mausoleum on the shores of Lake Michigan.

The Obamas confirmed their contempt for everyday optics with Barack's 60th birthday party last summer. So many private jets flew in that it caused disruptions at the island's airport. The Obamas shrugged and kept on partying.

The fact that the party took place during an alleged COVID spike did not alarm thinking human beings, but not many such people live on the Vineyard. The Edgarton select board, for instance, is still meeting virtually and will do so through the end of the year, "considering," says a board member, "the ongoing pandemic and the island continuing to be at risk."

The "hell" is the Obamas to trigger. They did so in 2020 with the George Floyd mayhem, and their language has only grown more incendiary since. Americans voted for Barack Obama in 2008 thinking he could bring the nation racial peace. The Obamas are anticipating that a mule-driven half of America will do the same for Michelle in 2024.

And if things don't work out as planned and America descends into chaos, there are those 2,500 gallons of propane. With heat and light to spare, the Obamas could be more popular than ever.

