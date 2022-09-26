Europe: 755% spike in excess deaths in kids since vax rollout

Official statistics compiled by the European Union show a massive increase in excess deaths among children since the EU approved the experimental COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups.

The alarming increase, reported by U.K.-based investigative site The Exposé, previously prompted an investigation by the EU agency that compiles the mortality statistics, EuroMOMO.

The agency subsequently altered the baseline by which excess deaths are measured. But The Exposé has found that even the altered data show a 755% increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 in 2022.

And, significantly, there has been a 630% increase overall since the European Medical Agency first approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 in May 2021.

This year, children aged 5 and older across Europe were offered the COVID-19 shots, despite the studies and official data showing they have virtually no risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19. And in 2022, children 12 to 15 have been offered up to three doses.

The Exposé explained that the 29 European countries or subnational regions in the EuroMOMO collaborative network provide official national mortality statistics weekly.

From 2017 to 2020, the average number of excess deaths among children across Europe between week 22 and week 52 was 104.25.

During the same period in 2021, following EMA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children, there were 682 more deaths among children than expected and 578 more deaths than the 2017 to 2020 average.

