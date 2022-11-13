FBI caught concealing potential evidence of its own 'election interference'

Americans already know that the FBI colluded with Facebook, and probably other Big Tech companies, to help Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

That happened through its lobbying to those tech companies to suppress damaging information about the Biden family's international business dealings.

WND reported that Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the collusion.

In fact, he said, "The FBI, I think, basically came to us – some folks on our team – and was like, 'Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert… We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there's about to be some kind of dump of that's similar to that. So just be vigilant.'"

TRENDING: Battleground state county begins audit after botched ballot counting continues

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/llTA7IqGa1 — Minds💡 (@minds) August 25, 2022

But it wasn't Russian propaganda at all, and GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy said the evidence shows the FBI was colluding with the FBI to hurt President Trump.

Now the American Center for Law and Justice is confirming it is pursuing all of that information about the FBI's agenda against Trump.

Is Biden's FBI interfering in elections? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (456 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

The legal team said in a report, "President Biden’s FBI does not want to admit to interfering in elections."

And it pointed out that polling "has indicated that had such information (which turned out to be true) been more public, it could have changed the outcome of the presidential election. That is REAL election interference, but now the FBI looks to be covering it up."

The legal team said its Freedom of Information Act request for details about communications between FBI officials and Facebook, especially regarding "any way that the FBI wanted Facebook to censor or limit distribution of information in connection with an election," generated no response from the FBI.

In fact, the agency said it "neither admits nor denies the existence of certain records."

"We’re not going to let them get away with it. In order to continue our investigation into the Deep State FBI’s election interference, we had to file an Administrative Appeal. We did so on November 3, 2022, and the FBI has until November 22, 2022, to answer. The next step will, in all likelihood, be a lawsuit. But we will never stop fighting to protect the integrity of our elections and to hold the Deep State accountable in court for its actions," the ACLJ reported.

It was the Daily Signal that reported that House Republicans already have demanded of Zuckerberg all documents and communications he had with the FBI.

The report said, "Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and James Comer, R-Ky., ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, led the letter also signed by 33 other House Republicans."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The GOP lawmakers focused on Facebook’s suppression of what their letter calls “an explosive New York Post article detailing how Hunter Biden used the position and influence of his father, now-President [Joe] Biden, for personal gain, with the apparent awareness of President Biden."

Facebook and other social media companies did block the information the FBI wanted blocked, and that kept critical – and accurate – information about the Bidens away from the voters.

The report explained, "A poll conducted in August by New Jersey-based TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics found that nearly 80% of Americans familiar with the Hunter Biden laptop story say that incumbent President Donald Trump would have defeated Democrat challenger Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election if voters had been accurately informed about the scandal, the New York Post reported."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!