Is Hunter Biden 'Smarter Than a 5th Grader?'

The nonprofit research group Marco Polo, established to expose corruption and blackmail, completed a 13-month investigation into the contents of the "laptop from hell" – the computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop. Marco Polo published a 630-page report of its findings.

The report reveals two important points about President Joe Biden and his family – one directly, the other indirectly.

Directly, it documents 459 alleged legal violations the Bidens and their business associates committed.

Indirectly, with such incriminating evidence on a computer carelessly forgotten at a repair shop by Hunter, one wonders about Joe's personal assessment of his son, given in 2020, that "He's the smartest man I know." With such a treasure trove of evidence, available to law enforcement in one "package" indicating Biden family criminality, is Hunter – as per the title of the 2007 game show – really any "smarter than a 5th grader?"

Hunter's brilliance is further evident in his emails, cleverly disguising reference to his father – codenamed "the Big Guy." Undoubtedly, anyone coming across this reference spent months trying to figure out to whom it applied!

TRENDING: Should states that can't hold trustworthy elections be punished?

Marco Polo is led by former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler. While the number of crimes alleged – almost a crime committed daily – may seem exorbitant, the supporting 2,020 citations lend them credibility.

With a Republican majority taking over the House and the current "see-no-evil-by-fellow-Democrats" majority about to surrender control, the next two years will prove interesting. Numerous investigations are about to be launched, with Hunter at the top of the list.

The noose around Hunter's neck to hold him accountable for his actions is tightening, leaving his supporters continually withdrawing into smaller and smaller rings of defensible positions, as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, reports:

"First, it wasn't Hunter's laptop.

"Then they admitted it was his laptop, but argued it was Russian 'disinformation.'

"Then they admitted it wasn't disinfo, but assured us Joe Biden wasn't involved.

"Now, it looks like Joe was involved, but they're telling us he did nothing wrong."

Congressional Republicans, rightly frustrated by the lack of action of the current Democratic House majority or the FBI to bring Hunter to justice, have collected evidence on their own. We know the FBI made efforts to cover up Hunter's actions as a judge forced the agency to testify concerning its collusion with social media in quashing the laptop story. It turns out the FBI was meeting weekly with Biden campaign officials before the 2020 presidential election concerning the topic.

So far, there are indications the Republicans have evidence of wire fraud, FARA violations, money laundering and tax evasion. Their investigation will also focus on the extent of Joe's involvement with Hunter's business dealings.

With China alone, Hunter apparently played "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" with five separate deals winning the family 30 times more than that amount with parties related to that country's spy apparatus looking for an "elite capture" opportunity. For Hunter's meetings in China, it is telling that approval was granted at the highest level of government.

The laptop reveals too that at least one member of Biden's administration, John Nevergole, who currently serves on the Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA), was a Biden family business partner in Western Africa before joining.

Interestingly, only weeks after Twitter was purchased, Joe suggested Elon Musk's foreign investors be investigated as a potential national security threat, possibly influencing censorship and misinformation. This from a man who not only saw his son's business dealings as no threat but from a man whose administration worked with the American social media to censor conservative voices and publish misinformation.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., says linkage is supported by "evidence that the finances, credit cards and bank accounts of Hunter and Joe Biden were co-mingled, if not shared. And on some accounts at least, red flags were raised by banks to the account owner or owners indicating suspicious or illegal activity. Of question too are numerous occasions that Hunter's business associates met with Joe when he was vice president." Comer added that the Bidens "flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family." While access was the "gold" Hunter peddled, the Bidens failed to register as lobbyists, as the law requires, claiming they were not so involved.

​​Additionally, as former CIA agent Sam Faddis shares, the recent release of the Twitter files, revealing efforts to hide Hunter's corruption, is more telling than it appears. It is telling about congressional Democrats refusing to acknowledge the truth; it is telling about the media unwilling to do its due diligence; it is telling about FBI leadership conspiring with social media to kill the story; and it is telling about 51 members of the intelligence community who falsely told us it was Russian disinformation. In burying this story, all these sources ran cover for Chinese intelligence.

Even as Hunter takes on the honest profession of painter, experts say the hundreds of thousands of dollars he gets for his artwork is ridiculous. In reality, he sells the family name.

A former Hunter business associate, Tony Bobulinski, has already provided documentation supporting the above. He says he looks forward to other witnesses being interviewed during the upcoming investigation to support what he has reported.

Evidence also suggests, choosing between money and the Biden legacy, Hunter clearly opted for the former. He apparently admitted at one point he was willing to put that legacy on the line if it meant securing a deal with the Chinese Communist Party. A federal investigation of Hunter was triggered, in part, due to such suspicious activity regarding foreign transactions being reported.

Despite the range of criminal activity in which Hunter seems to have been involved, Joe remains "proud" of him – perhaps because money continued pouring into the family coffers. When queried about Republicans launching a Hunter investigation, Joe arrogantly replied, "Lots of luck," perhaps dismissing any Biden accountability emboldened by the way Hillary Clinton has escaped accountability to date. He might want to know a pre-midterm election poll revealed, out of a pool of 1,000 people, two-thirds favored undertaking a Hunter investigation.

If one checks the internet, numerous stories exist about parents turning a son into police after learning he committed a crime. That is "tough love." Joe was never willing to do that with Hunter. His incompetence as a parent has done to Hunter what his incompetence as president has done to our country. Joe was an enabler, even giving Hunter money to pay his hookers despite his raking in millions of dollars from foreign sources.

Should charges be brought against Hunter and he be found guilty, two questions arise:

1. Hunter recently petitioned to get child support lowered for the illegitimate child he fathered, pleading lack of income. So, how will he pay for his legal defense? Chances are Biden supporters will step up to the plate to financially assist the ne'er do well as his "sugar" brother did earlier this year, paying $2 million in back taxes for him.

2. If convicted, will father Joe pardon him before leaving office?

For too long, Hunter has served as the poster child of non-accountability for unscrupulous behavior. It is time that not only he pay the piper for such behavior but all those who supported and benefited from his activities as well.

Hunter's party may be over and he has no one to blame but the "smartest man" Joe Biden knows.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!