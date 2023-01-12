'Pry it from my cold dead hands': Dems torched for gas-stove ban

The American left has found a new enemy to crusade against – natural gas stoves – but so far they're getting some heated reaction, with one Republican congressman tweeting, "If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands."

Gas stoves for me but not for thee pic.twitter.com/UrXzzlfziQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 11, 2023

U.S. Rep. Dr. Ronny Jackson, R, Tx., the former physician to the president under Presidents Obama and Trump, made that comment after leftist media reports including CNN and the Washington Post heralded a new study linking "gas stove pollution" to childhood asthma.

“The science is showing us that having a gas stove in a small apartment, especially with bad ventilation, it’s like having a car idling there,” CNN's "climate change correspondent" Bill Weir told “CNN Newsroom” hosts Erica Hill and Jim Sciutto.

The new, media-hyped study quickly drew wide criticism from conservatives for alleged conflicts of interest.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reports that the study, "Population Attributable Fraction of Gas Stoves and Childhood Asthma in the United States," was funded by two left-leaning climate activist groups, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and Rewiring America (RA).

RMI is working to "change the global energy system to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030," according to its website, while RA is committed to "electrifying everything" in communities across the United States, its website states.

The meta-analysis study was "co-authored by Brady Seals, the manager of RMI’s Carbon-Free Buildings arm that aims to retrofit buildings with electric appliances," and also RA Research Associate Talor Gruenwald, who previously worked on RMI’s Carbon-Free Buildings team," according to the DCNF.

Nevertheless, its authors denied any conflicts of interest tied to their research.

Following the release of the study, Richard Trumka Jr., a Commissioner with the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission, told Bloomberg that banning the manufacture and import of gas stoves is “on the table” if they “can’t be made safe.” In December 2022, "Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and 20 other Democratic lawmakers urged the commission to crack down on gas stove emissions, stating that the pollution produced by the cooking tool disproportionately affects minority and low-income households," according to DCNF.

The feisty Jackson tweeted: "I'll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!"

Then leftist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D, N.Y., tweeted to him: "Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance." A follow-up AOC tweet linked to a 2020 story by the liberal site Vox headlined, "Gas stoves can generate unsafe levels of indoor air pollution."

Jackson responded with another tweet: "@aoc says gas stoves cause “reduced cognitive performance” - yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function!"

Republicans quickly seized on the Democrats' overreach, even launching a "Save Our Stoves" online fundraising campaign. Meanwhile, both of President Joe Biden's Delaware homes appear to have the very appliance his administration is contemplating banning gas stoves, as WND reported.

Social media conservatives, always relishing a chance to score points using leftists' hypocrisy, rapidly began tweeting photos of famous Democrats cooking with gas stoves. Libs of TikTok tweeted out: "Gas stoves for me but not for thee" atop photos of Vice President Kamala Harris, AOC, First Lady Jill Biden, and progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., all cooking at home with gas.

Climate change science?

The DCNF reports that Rocky Mountain Institute, which is using the study to promote stove electrification, "has received millions in donations from Breakthrough Energy, a green energy investment firm founded by Bill Gates, as well as the Bezos Earth Fund and Bloomberg Philanthropies," according to the RMI 2022 donors report.

DCNF reports that "there is no evidence of an association between the use of gas as a cooking fuel and either asthma symptoms or asthma diagnosis,” according to an International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood study that sampled 500,000 children worldwide.

Moreover, "a 2012 Energy Department-funded study found that the emissions generated from cooking are considerably greater than what is generated from natural gas stoves themselves; for example, cooking with olive oil generates over 11 times more emissions per hour than what is produced from a gas stove alone," it reported.

187 MILLION Americans have gas stoves in their homes, and it will cost a FORTUNE to replace them. There's no "science" behind this. It's just another excuse Biden is trying to use to put MORE GOVERNMENT in your lives. HANDS OFF OUR STOVES!!https://t.co/2DQMkP2ZIy pic.twitter.com/xPxM5KwbKa — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 11, 2023

