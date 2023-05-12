A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Child denied transplant over vaccination status

9-year-old boy's life hangs in the balance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 5:39pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(RED STATE) – Despite the fact that COVID-19 is no longer a major threat to anyone, the COVID cult is still in effect, and it could cost a nine-year-old boy his life. The COVID regime has already caused immense damage and ruined far too many lives. But, unfortunately, it appears the cult is not through with us just yet.

Tanner Donaldson, a 9-year-old boy with stage 4 chronic kidney disease, was born with a rare birth defect causing irreversible kidney damage. Tanner’s father, Dane Donaldson, is a suitable live kidney donor, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital has refused to conduct the transplant surgery because Dane is not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The hospital has a policy that requires all organ donors to be fully vaccinated to minimize complications during and after surgery. Dane questioned the hospital’s hypocrisy, pointing out that deceased organ donors are not required to be vaccinated. He even offered to sign a waiver freeing the hospital from liability.

TRENDING: 'Ridiculous': New bank fees to cover bailouts could be passed on to customers

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Babies who have DNA from 3 different people born in the U.K.
Celebrity survivalist completely recants vegan lifestyle
Top doctors blast feds for suppressing science of COVID natural immunity
FDA approves genetically modified pork for supermarket shelves
Child denied transplant over vaccination status
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×