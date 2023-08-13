A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Politics U.S. WorldBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Abraham Accords inspire top U.S. basketball teams to visit Israel, UAE

'Showing that in today's modern day and age, there can be peace in the Middle East'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 13, 2023 at 10:05am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- When Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl disembarks his flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi next week, he said he will be kissing the ground of the Emirati capital.

Pearl, one of the more outspokenly Jewish and pro-Israel coaches in all of sports, will be accompanying the men’s basketball teams from the University of Arizona and Kansas State University — two of the nation’s best teams — on part of a 10-day trip to Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Though his Auburn team is not part of this summer’s trip, Pearl said he felt strongly that he should be on the flight from Israel to the UAE, to “feel very much a part of the Abraham Accords,” the series of normalization agreements between Israel and some of its neighboring Arab countries.

TRENDING: China is trying to steal a U.S. presidential election – again!

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Suit against tech giant puts spotlight on U.S. complicity in Chinese torture
Historic tax relief adopted, but spending still too high
Rising Republican for president is open to pardoning Biden family
Dems' stubbornness 'condemning vulnerable children to failing schools'
Georgia prosecutor summons top witnesses to testify in Trump grand jury
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×