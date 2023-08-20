WATCH: 'This is unfixable': James Woods stunned by out-of-control kids in U.S. city

A stunning video depicting unnerving violence against motorists in Philadelphia that was shared by Hollywood star and political activist James Woods on social media is going viral.

"This is unfixable," Woods tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video shows a mob of youths harassing drivers through the "City of Brotherly Love," surrounding cars, kicking them, and terrorizing drivers as they jump up and down on car hoods and windshields. (WARNING: Some offensive language in the video.)

The video clip has collected nearly 6 million views since it was posted on Wednesday.

Comments generally agree with Woods, indicating:

"Agreed. The thug culture has been cultivated, promoted, and celebrated for decades by the Democratic Party! This is the fruits of their effort."

"Looks like a scene from 'I Am Legend.'"

"This is the result of several generations of people that were raised by the government and the Democrat Party (kind of the same thing)."

"And mamas who told them that the world owes them everything because history of slavery means they get whatever they want."

"The voters in Philadelphia want this."

"Lawlessness like this warms George Soros' heart. The decline of America is his fantasy."

"James means ... the people ... cannot be fixed."

"It's fixable but it would hurt."

"Alexa, why is there middle-class flight from cities?"

"More white supremacists."

"It's [because] the police are not allowed to do their jobs in blue cities!"

"Lived in Pa. my entire life never been to Philly [and] will never venture into the Land of the Lost. I'll stick to my little town one way in [and] one way out."

"Sickening. I've been living in Europe for a year and when I tell people in Germany what's happening, they don't believe me."

"We've lost an entire generation at a bare minimum. It's sad to see, and the only solution I hear politicians talk about is shoveling more money out."

"Recently saw a video of a mob of kids; many watched while a couple beat on an old man then robbed his store. If kids this age could do that, and have no compassion, no respect for anyone, and no self control or any boundaries - they are almost certainly lost forever. How sad."

"Very fixable and I hate to say it. Keep driving."

