Library chief demands schools focus on 'socialist organizing'

Emily Drabinski, a self-proclaimed "Marxist lesbian" who was elected to head the American Library Association, is demanding that schools "be a site of socialist organization."

Her comments came at a conference that "advocated abolishing the family, replacing mothers and fathers with collective parenting, and forming a mass movement to protect children's 'right' to engage in prostitution," according to a new report from the Washington Stand.

Drabinski already has seen multiple members, including at least one state, withdraw from the avowedly extreme ALA because of its leftist positions, promoting sexual material for children and trying to censor the speech of those who hold a viewpoint different from hers.

And even the ALA found her latest diatribes a step too far, stating to Newsmax that the "ALA does not align with, endorse, or promote the political beliefs, values, or ideologies of any one individual…"

Her comments came at the Socialism 2023 conference in Chicago, where she expressed a desire to turn schools and libraries in centers for radical agitation, the report said.

The Sept. 1-3 meeting were set up by a coalition of 70 socialist groups, and there, she told a panel she believes "that public education needs to be a site of socialist organization." And libraries "do, too."

"We need to be on the agenda of socialist organizing," the report explained she confirmed.

The Stand reported she repeatedly has "denounced" what she slams as the "Christo-fascist right," as well as what she claims are "angry white mob parents organized to get a book off a library shelf."

She has claimed that those parents "don't want black people, Jewish people, gay people to exist at all."

In fact, multiple times parents in school or library districts have argued that obscene material should not be available to children, while librarians argue that it's all protected by the First Amendment even thought that constitutional provision provides exceptions to material with is intended to appeal to a prurient interest.

The report explained she has a personal stake in the fight, as she confessed in a 2009 article she started to consider herself lesbian after a library book she read talked about women having "queer sex in a field."

The Stand reported, "Drabinski’s allegations have echoed from the highest echelons of power, as President Joe Biden’s first campaign ad accused conservatives of 'banning books.' In fact, concerned parents have objected to school libraries furnishing adolescents with such titles as Maia Kobabe's 'Gender Queer,' which contains explicit illustrations of a man-boy pedophilia, or Jonathan Evison's 'Lawn Boy,' which contains a boy fondly reminiscing about performing fellatio on a grown man."

The report said the recording of Drabinski was revealed on Substack by Karlyn Borysenko.

The report explained the conference also included panels on abolishing the family, "Kids as comrades," "Sex work," "Abortion," "Religion and Marxism," "Lenin," "The Green New Deal" and "Revolution."

Also on the agenda was a screening of the terrorist movie, "How to blow up a pipeline," the report said.

