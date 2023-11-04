A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State Department issues 'worldwide caution' alert for U.S. citizens

Cites potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, violent actions

Published November 4, 2023 at 4:31pm
Published November 4, 2023 at 4:31pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(NEWS NATION NOW) – Amid escalating tensions in several locations around the globe, including the Israeli-Hamas conflict, the U.S. Department of State on Friday reissued a “worldwide caution” for Americans looking to travel abroad.

The advisory reads in part, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

The State Department additionally encouraged travelers to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

