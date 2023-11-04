State Department issues 'worldwide caution' alert for U.S. citizens

(NEWS NATION NOW) – Amid escalating tensions in several locations around the globe, including the Israeli-Hamas conflict, the U.S. Department of State on Friday reissued a “worldwide caution” for Americans looking to travel abroad.

The advisory reads in part, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

The State Department additionally encouraged travelers to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

