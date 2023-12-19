Anti-Semitism surges 337% since Oct. 7, highest level ever recorded

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- The Anti Defamation League reported that since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, antisemitism has increased dramatically around the world but most markedly in the U.S.

“Since October 7, 2023, ADL has recorded a surge of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. and tracked a spike in antisemitism around the world,” the ADL wrote. “At anti-Israel October and November rallies, ADL Center on Extremism reported antisemitic rhetoric and tropes, implicit support for Hamas terror and the denigration of “Zionists.” As implied and sometimes explicit support for violence against Israelis and Zionists and the use of language playing into historic tropes become more normalized, it is likely that antisemitic incidents will continue to increase.”

The ADL reported 2,031 antisemitic incidents, including 40 incidents of physical violence, 749 of verbal attacks, 337 cases of vandalism and 905 rallies that featured antisemitic speech. That’s up from 465 incidents during the same period in 2022 and represents the highest ever two-month number since the ADL began tracking antisemitism in the country in 1979. It also represented a 337 percent increase over the same period in 2022.

