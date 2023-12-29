The Bible is consistently the best-selling book of the year

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The best-selling book in 2023 was the Bible, but you likely won’t find it on any best-seller lists. The reasons for that vary, but according to The New Yorker, the Bible “is the best-selling book of the year, every year.”

“Calculating how many Bibles are sold in the United States is a virtually impossible task, but a conservative estimate is that in 2005 Americans purchased some twenty-five million Bibles – twice as many as the most recent Harry Potter book,” a 2006 story in The New Yorker said. “The amount spent annually on Bibles has been put at more than half a billion dollars.”

The Bible is the best-selling book of all time, according to Guinness World Records. There are many reasons the Bible does not appear on best-seller lists. First, such lists typically only include new releases. (School textbooks, for example, don’t appear on such lists, either.) Second, the Bible has many publishers and many translations, and it is only by combining the data that it soars to the top. Finally, best-seller lists often are based on weekly data. Bible sales are consistently good throughout the year but lack the “rush to the store” numbers that new releases have.

