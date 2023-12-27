A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Largest invader caravan in over a year heading to open U.S. border

15,000 illegals and it's growing every day

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2023 at 8:43pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

The largest migrant caravan in over a year is on its way to the open border of the United States.

The Christmas Caravan left on Dec. 25 from southern Mexico and is led by activist Luis García Villagran.

The caravan was resting in the first municipal city of Álvaro Obregón. They are planning to move forward on Christmas Day.

Here is activist leader Luis Garcia Villagran.

Do Democrats want this caravan to enter the U.S.?

Journalist Oscar el Blue is reporting live from Mexico.

This is a planned invasion of America.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

×