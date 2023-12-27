Largest invader caravan in over a year heading to open U.S. border

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

The largest migrant caravan in over a year is on its way to the open border of the United States.

The Christmas Caravan left on Dec. 25 from southern Mexico and is led by activist Luis García Villagran.

Caravan of up to 15,000 migrants set to crash US border as corrupt Biden official Blinken prepares to travel to Mexico. https://t.co/FM8ICtfMxP via @nypost — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 26, 2023

The caravan was resting in the first municipal city of Álvaro Obregón. They are planning to move forward on Christmas Day.

Here is activist leader Luis Garcia Villagran.

We can't take in anymore illegals. This is an act of war. BREAKING REPORT: Massive migrant caravan with over 5,000 MIGRANTS from Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti, Cuba, and Venezuela departs Tapachula, Mexico headed to the United States southern border.. pic.twitter.com/Fbd0yJwk4J — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 24, 2023

Journalist Oscar el Blue is reporting live from Mexico.

Breaking- 8 thousand migrant caravan just left the south border of Mexico heading to the United States of America’s border. The caravan it is led by the activist Luis García Villagran who has said that this bottleneck was created by the authorities of Mexico, from not opening… pic.twitter.com/RXouWFQZdd — Oscar El Blue (@Oscarelblue) December 24, 2023

This is a planned invasion of America.

BREAKING: Another massive caravan is on its way to storming the U.S. border. This was just taken in Tapachula, Mexico: pic.twitter.com/X2ySAo1vU1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 24, 2023

