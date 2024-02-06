Country singer Toby Keith dead, media smear him for 'overt patriotism'

(TODD STARNES) -- The Drive-by Media is taking cheap shots at the late country music legend Toby Keith. He died last night after a long battle with stomach cancer. Keith was 62.

The media described Keith as “polarizing” and the Associated Press accused him of “overt patriotism.” As if that was a bad thing?

Keith often wore his politics on his sleeve, especially after the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil in 2001, and early on he said was a conservative Democrat, but later claimed he was an independent. He’s played at events for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the latter giving him a National Medal of the Arts in 2021. His songs and his blunt opinions sometimes caused him controversy, which he seemed to court.

