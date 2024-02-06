A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Country singer Toby Keith dead, media smear him for 'overt patriotism'

'Often wore his politics on his sleeve, especially after the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil'

Published February 6, 2024 at 10:05am
Toby Keith (Video screenshot)

Toby Keith

(TODD STARNES) -- The Drive-by Media is taking cheap shots at the late country music legend Toby Keith. He died last night after a long battle with stomach cancer. Keith was 62.

The media described Keith as “polarizing” and the Associated Press accused him of “overt patriotism.” As if that was a bad thing?

Keith often wore his politics on his sleeve, especially after the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil in 2001, and early on he said was a conservative Democrat, but later claimed he was an independent. He’s played at events for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the latter giving him a National Medal of the Arts in 2021. His songs and his blunt opinions sometimes caused him controversy, which he seemed to court.

'Bring them home': Pop star wears huge ribbon to Grammys in support of Israeli hostages

Read the full story ›

