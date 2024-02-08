Dangerous 'forever chemicals' could be lurking in your tea or favorite deli sandwich

(STUDY FINDS) -- That cup of tea you’re sipping or the sliced turkey from your sandwich could be exposing you to concerning levels of toxic “forever chemicals,” new research warns. A study by a team at the Keck School of Medicine of USC has found links between higher dietary consumption of certain foods and beverages and increased levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) accumulating in the body over time.

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals found in many household products like nonstick pans, water-resistant textiles, and food packaging. Their stable carbon-fluorine bonds prevent them from breaking down easily, hence the “forever chemicals” nickname. As a result, PFAS accumulate in the body and environment over time.

Research has connected high PFAS exposure to health issues like liver damage, high cholesterol, disrupted blood sugar levels, and even cancers. They can also weaken bones, alter hormones, and suppress overall immune function. Most people have PFAS in their bodies due to their widespread presence globally. So, just how much do foods contribute?

