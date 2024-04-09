'Fat Studies' journal seeks views outside 'Anglo-American contexts'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “Fat studies” might be too “Anglo-American,” according to editors at an academic journal that studies “fatness.”

The editors of Fat Studies: An Interdisciplinary Journal of Body Weight and Society, said they want to see different viewpoints in a call for papers for an issue to come out in October 2025. The journal previously fell for a hoax “grievance studies” paper about “fat bodybuilding.

“Theory and conceptual explorations that have been developed in Anglo-American contexts run the risk of being understood as universal rather than national/regional,” the editors wrote. “This forces e.g. Europe-based scholarship to translate the field into their specific contexts.”

