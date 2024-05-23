Man indicted after creating thousands of AI-generated child sex abuse images

(MSN) – A 42-year-old Wisconsin man was indicted for allegedly producing, distributing and possessing AI-generated images of child sex abuse, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Steven Anderegg was arrested on May 17 and he's accused of using a text-to-image generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) model called Stable Diffusion to "create thousands of realistic images of prepubescent minors," a Justice Department (DOJ) news release said.

Several of the images showed nude or partially clothed minors touching their genitals or being sexually abused by men, according to the DOJ. Evidence seized from Anderegg's electronic devices revealed that he generated the images using "specific (and) sexually explicit text prompts related to minors," which he kept stored on his computer, prosecutors said.

