Why did RFK drop $24,000 into GameStop shares?

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. revealed on Tuesday that he invested $24,000 in the meme stock GameStop as a gesture of solidarity with the retail investor rebellion against Wall Street. “My administration will support the Ape retail rebellion and enact aggressive Wall Street reforms,” Kennedy wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added: “To match action with words, I just invested $24,000 in GameStop.”

Retail investors, who refer to themselves as “apes,” played a significant role in the 2021 stock rallies of GameStop and AMC, a movie theater chain. These investors were motivated to counteract Wall Street analysts’ negative outlooks regarding those companies’ prospects. Coordinating through social media and internet message boards, the “apes” were able to pump the value of the two companies and wreak havoc among institutional investors.

Last week, interest in the meme stock phenomenon was sparked again when “Roaring Kitty,” a central figure in the 2021 GameStop frenzy, returned to online platforms after a long hiatus. Kennedy is actively seeking to attract undecided voters by appealing to anti-establishment meme stock investors.

