Former President Donald Trump is placing full blame for the murder of six hostages in Israel, including one American citizen, on the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership,” Trump said Sunday on X. “Make no mistake – This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders.”

The other hostages whose bodies were recovered overnight Saturday are identified as Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Almog Sarusi, 25, Alexander Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino, 25.

“Americans are getting slaughtered overseas, while Kamala is disparaging and making up lies about Gold Star families, and Biden is sleeping on the beach on this 16th consecutive day of vacation. They have blood on their hands!” Trump exclaimed.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.” pic.twitter.com/sof97ktOf2 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 1, 2024

“Sadly, this is the total lack of ‘Leadership” that Kamala and Biden represent – One that allows terrorists to take American lives, because they only care about Weaponizing the Department of Justice against their Political Opponent.

“Just like the Debacle of the Afghanistan Withdrawal that claimed 13 American lives, Kamala and Biden’s judgment has not only put lives at risk, but is directly responsible for unnecessary deaths that should have never happened.

“Our Country and our amazing people are not safe under Joe Biden, and will be less safe under Kamala Harris. This terror would have never happened if I were President, and it will stop the day I am back in the Oval Office. America will be Strong Again, and that will make the World Safe and Secure!”

Biden said previously: “Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president indicated: “Hamas is an evil terrorist organization. With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands.

“I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world. From its massacre of 1,200 people to sexual violence, taking of hostages, and these murders, Hamas’ depravity is evident and horrifying. The threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel – and American citizens in Israel – must be eliminated and Hamas cannot control Gaza. The Palestinian people too have suffered under Hamas’ rule for nearly two decades.

“As vice president, I have no higher priority than the safety of American citizens, wherever they are in the world. President Biden and I will never waver in our commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza.”

Tim Walz, Harris’ presidential running mate, was asked for his reaction to the six hostages found dead, and the Democrat Minnesota governor walked away, saying only, “Thanks everybody.”

Walz couldn’t even address it and ran away like the COWARD he is…! America needs Trump back… desperately!!!https://t.co/1XWgNY4qL7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 1, 2024

