Outside of our First Amendment rights of free speech and religious choice, nothing means more to me (and my wife, Gena) than our Second Amendment rights.

Its 27 words are clear and concise, needing no further commentary or regulation: “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

Could it get any clearer? Please read it again, even slower.

There are no two greater amendments to protect with our vote than the first and second amendments of the U.S. Constitution. The first is backed with bullets of the second.

The truth is: Our Second Amendment rights have never been in more jeopardy than they are right now, and especially through this Nov. 5 election.

Vice president and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris has touted that she’s a Glock gun owner who boasted: “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.”

She talks like a Texas Ranger but, in reality, has the gun policies and past record of a Cruella De Vil or the Grinch.

In 2008, Harris was the district attorney of San Francisco.

The same year, a brief that she signed 1) argued that a total handgun ban was constitutional, and 2) strongly suggested that the Second Amendment doesn’t secure an individual right.

The National Rifle Association added, “In this capacity, Harris endorsed an amicus curiae brief of district attorneys in support of the District of Columbia and its handgun ban in the Heller case.

“In February 2008, months prior to the Heller decision, Gallup asked, ‘Do you believe the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the rights of Americans to own guns, or do you believe it only guarantees members of state militias such as National Guard units the right to own guns?’

“Seventy-three percent of those surveyed responded that the Second Amendment protects the right of Americans to own guns, with a mere 20 percent endorsing the militia interpretation.”

It’s very simple: the Bill of Rights are there to protect American citizens not the state.

But Kamala’s record clearly shows that she does not believe the Second Amendment protects an individual right to keep and bear arms at all.

The Washington Times recently noted, “Ms. Harris has championed gun control for years. As San Francisco district attorney, she said, ‘Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.’

“It seems Ms. Harris believes that gun ownership voids privacy rights and eliminates the need for consent to searches,” a clear abandonment of Americans’ Fourth Amendment constitutional rights.

As a presidential candidate, she now says that she won’t confiscate people’s guns, but her past record tells otherwise.

Harris has repeatedly called for government confiscation of some of America’s modern sporting rifles.

We need to remember: Once one type of personal firearm is confiscated, it’s a very slippery slope to confiscate a host of others.

The NRA further explained, “On the September 16, 2019, edition of the ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ Harris reiterated her support for gun confiscation.

“During a question-and-answer session, an audience member asked Harris, ‘Do you believe in the mandatory buyback of quote-unquote assault weapons and whether or not you do, how does that idea not go against fundamentally the Second Amendment?’

“The candidate responded, ‘I do believe that we need to do buybacks.’

“Making clear that she believes Americans’ Second Amendment rights are for sale, Harris added, ‘A buyback program is a good idea. Now we need to do it the right way. And part of that has to be, you know, buy back and give people their value, the financial value.’

“Further demonstrating Harris’s commitment to gun confiscation, the candidate called for a ‘mandatory buyback program’ during an Oct. 3, 2019, MSNBC gun control forum and again during a November 2019 interview with NBC Nightly News.

“Harris appears to have carried this position into the vice president’s office.

“During an Oct. 26, 2023, state luncheon with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Harris lauded Australia’s gun control measures. Referencing violence perpetrated with firearms, Harris remarked, ‘And let us be clear, it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated‘ (emphasis added).”

Tragically, on top of gun control, Kamala repeatedly advocated for defunding the police before changing her position as a presidential candidate.

Moreover, in the last three years, together with Mr. Biden, she let into our country hundreds of thousands of criminals through their open-door immigration policy at the U.S. southern border.

She has also enacted further firearm regulation control as Biden’s gun czar over the newly established so-called Office of Gun Violence Protection.

The Harris-Biden administration is proof that more gun regulations and criminal liberality don’t reduce violent crimes (a 4.5% increase under Harris-Biden), but only cripple law-abiding citizens’ right and ability to defend themselves.

And to boot, their increased gun-free zones further enable criminals to know where innocent Americans abide for indefensible open-warfare. (Ninety percent of mass shootings occur in gun-free zones.)

Despite what Kamala pledges as a presidential candidate, her record is clear. She’s flip-flopped on a dozen critical issues in just a few short years, including on free speech and bearing arms.

The fact is: Kamala is an existential threat to the Second Amendment and Americans’ personal life, security and safety.

Harris might own a gun, but she doesn’t want you to. I guarantee you: she’ll NEVER advocate for it.

On the other hand, Trump doesn’t have a single empty-cartridge campaign promise when it comes to the Second Amendment. His record is very clear: he was a strong pro-Second Amendment president for the four years he was in office (2016-2020), and he will be as the next president. That is why the NRA and many other pro-Second Amendment groups endorsed him for president in 2024.

And just for the record, J.D. Vance, Trump’s vice-presidential running mate and a veteran Marine, has described shooting guns from an early age. The NRA and pro-gun group Gun Owners of America praised Vance for his “perfect voting record” on protecting the Second Amendment.

Again, the fact is: God and guns are what our country was founded upon. Any new student of American history and the Revolutionary period quickly learns that. They are what keep us strong, or what should keep us strong. Like our great military, and men and women in blue, they are there for our defense, too.

With crime, licentiousness and lawlessness running amok in our cities, and a desperate need for more law and order, now is the do-or-die time to stand strong for the Second Amendment by voting on Nov. 5, before progressives further suffocate our rights to bear arms by strangulating the barrels of our guns through further legislation and restrictions.

I urge you, fellow Americans, to pause what you are doing today and take three immediate actions:

Please share this article with everyone you know to inform and encourage them to “Save our Second Amendment.”

WRITE & FIGHT the White House and Washington elite today about their goals to reduce Americans’ right to bear arms.

Most of all, on Nov. 5, VOTE and encourage others to VOTE in this presidential election. If you’re not registered, register here. It’s free and only takes a few minutes. You can find where to vote in your state here.

I’m calling all gun owners and Second Amendment-loving Americans to vote!

You know where Gena and I stand by the picture and plaque on the front door of my ranch house: “We don’t dial 911.”

Friends and fellow Americans, let’s make America SAFE and SECURE again!

