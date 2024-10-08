Trump’s memorable rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he survived an assassination attempt in July, cemented his full support by Elon Musk who has 200 million followers on his social platform X. Additional joint appearances are planned.

Musk was the only speaker introduced by Trump Saturday night, and Elon focused on voter registration. Musk likes to win as Trump does, and this election will be won or lost on the ground game.

Trump will appoint Musk to lead a new government efficiency commission, and both are not afraid to fire many workers to improve productivity. Musk reportedly fired 80% of the leftist staff at X after taking over Twitter and changing its name.

“Do we really need … whatever it is … 428 federal agencies?” Musk asked rhetorically in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson. “I think we should be able to get away with 99 agencies.”

The exuberant Musk jumped up and down with excitement upon taking the stage in Butler before 60,000-100,000 attendees, which the Secret Service absurdly estimated as only 20,000. Liberals are so furious at Musk’s cheerleading for Trump that they even criticized the height of his “vertical,” to which a conservative responded with a hilarious image of Musk leaping to block a Michael Jordan dunk.

If Americans do not elect Trump, then this will be “the last election. That’s my prediction,” Musk said, referring to the loss of freedom under a Kamala Harris administration.

Liberals are reeling in desperation at the prospect of Musk campaigning hard for Trump. A host on left-wing MSNBC blustered, “I will say that Elon Musk is perhaps the world’s leading spreader of disinformation, including outright lies about hurricane relief, about illegal immigrants.”

So now the world’s most successful CEO is branded as a conveyer of disinformation after endorsing Trump. Last week Musk was the leader in delivering relief to many victims of Hurricane Helene.

Musk tweeted Friday afternoon, “The level of belligerent government incompetence is staggering!!” He was responding to a report from his staff that the Biden-Harris administration, through FEMA, was interfering with his company’s flights to provide relief to the hurricane-ravaged regions in the Southeast.

After Musk’s companies delivered many Starlink communication devices, FEMA began to “throttle” back helicopter flights by imposing cumbersome, unnecessary codes. This was a classic approach by D.C. liberals to obstruct private charity and free enterprise.

The federal government impedes private access, even by charity workers, to distressed areas so that the Biden-Harris administration can control or spin the narrative. They want to censor images of how badly they have failed to help thousands of victims of this hurricane.

“There are hundreds of reports of FEMA/FAA blocking flights. This literally just happened,” Elon Musk tweeted out on X for the world to see. “Still waiting … the helicopter is trying to land to deliver critical supplies,” Musk observed.

Enter Pete Buttigieg, a longtime Cabinet member of the Biden administration and by now a master of how the Deep State tries to control nearly everything. He artfully responded, “No one is shutting down the airspace, and FAA doesn’t block legitimate rescue and recovery flights.”

The trick was his use of the word “legitimate,” as his own Department of Transportation decides what is or is not “legitimate.” All rescue and recovery flights should be considered legitimate, including those that transmit images of failure embarrassing to Kamala Harris.

Eventually Mayor Pete ended the obstruction, for now, of Musk’s charitable work for the hurricane victims. But there never should have been any interference by the federal government with charity in the first place.

Appearing on “The View” Tuesday, Harris was asked, “If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” Kamala responded, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

So it is fair game to criticize Kamala for all of the wrongdoings by the Biden administration. That includes stifling censorship on social media by Biden-Harris, about which Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for caving into.

Musk “saved free speech,” Trump said while introducing him at the immense Butler rally. After excitedly leaping to the microphone, Musk then explained how important the First Amendment is.

Musk punctuated that with how we need the Second Amendment to protect the First Amendment. The vast crowd erupted in thunderous applause.

“You must have free speech in order to have democracy. That’s why it’s the First Amendment, and the Second Amendment is there to ensure that we have the First Amendment,” Musk declared.

Liberals are alarmed not merely by Musk’s endorsement of Trump, which began when Trump rose with “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after having been shot in Butler in July. Liberals are panicked by what Musk is saying daily, and how it resonates so well with American voters in the swing states deciding this election.