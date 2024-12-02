In the weeks leading up to the Nov. 5 election, America’s establishment press overflowed with stories warning of “chaos around the world” should Donald Trump again become president. At home, a Trump victory would bring a huge upswing in violence, divorce and “the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country,” predicted veteran liberal journalist Mark Halperin. After Trump won, a prominent Democratic New York lawmaker even proposed that New York – along with Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont – should secede from the United States entirely and become part of Canada! That’s how bad Trump was.

Of course, this was pure gaslighting and projection on the part of America’s elite class. In reality, had Kamala Harris actually become president, commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the United States and “leader of the free world,” the result would certainly have been not merely “chaos around the world,” but unprecedented – and possibly terminal – societal meltdown at home.

Consider the unbearable stress on the freedom-loving American people of being ruled by someone who is simultaneously: 1) a longtime Marxist (Elon Musk wrote on X that “Kamala is quite literally a communist” and explained exactly why), 2) astonishingly shallow – many use the word “stupid” – to the point of being utterly unable to think and speak clearly and honestly about core issues facing the nation, and 3) a jarringly unlikable and mean person (over 90% of her White House staffers quit in the first three years, according to the Washington Post, which interviewed 18 current and former Harris staffers. Her own staff describe working conditions under Kamala Harris with phrases ranging from “uncomfortable” to “soul-destroying.”

So, beyond the predictable horrors Americans would have had to endure had she won – a continuation of suicidal Biden-Harris immigration policies, the regime’s love affair with the wholesale surgical mutilation of the nation’s children, and so on – America would almost certainly have experienced an unparalleled and massive new “mental health crisis” (a secular term for widespread spiritual oppression). Many more suicides, an explosion of “mental disorders,” unexplainable mass-hysteria outbreaks, more criminal “senseless violence” and random madness of every variety, all fueled by desperation and unbearable rage. In sum, all the dark manifestations one might anticipate when a once-free, God-fearing and prosperous nation’s smiling new supreme leader turns out to be an authoritarian Marxist who, behind all the compulsive laughter and phony “joy,” is shockingly deranged and cruel. In other words, “soul-destroying.”

Thus contemplating the near-term catastrophic future they faced before the November election, countless Americans heeded the wisdom of a much-loved biblical passage that spells out exactly how to cope with, and survive, an exceedingly dark period in a once-blessed nation.

“If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” – 2 Chronicles 7:14

Fortunately, Americans found out what can happen when tens of millions of normal, decent, patriotic, God-fearing citizens fervently and continually pray to Almighty God to have mercy on their beloved but very wayward nation – and to save them from falling under the excruciating rule of deranged sociopaths clearly in the grip of evil forces.

Most Americans understood they were very close to losing, perhaps forever, the greatest and most abundantly blessed nation in human history.

Here’s how Christian broadcaster and bestselling author Eric Metaxas put it one day after a would-be assassin in Butler, Pa., shot Donald Trump, hitting him in the ear while missing his skull by literally half an inch – and only because Trump suddenly turned his head 90 degrees at the exact right moment:

“I have said repeatedly for months that those who hate Trump would stop at nothing to make sure he doesn’t get back in to the White House, including trying to assassinate him. I have also said God’s hand is on him, and would protect him, if God forbid someone did try to do that. Last night we saw that happen. His survival was nothing less than a miracle. So be assured that God is not finished with this nation.

“But we need to pray,” Metaxas urged. “We are in an existential crisis, and without God, this experiment in self-government will not continue. But it is God’s will that it continue. So please pray.”

Today, during this holiday season, overwhelming relief and thanksgiving for God’s mercy are breathing new life and hope – even joy – into the long-suffering American middle class that delivered Donald Trump’s landslide election victory, while rejecting the Democrats’ manifestly insane agenda.

Indeed, the hard truth is that the modern Democratic Party’s agenda has devolved to the point of being not merely insane – say, like its insistence that men can menstruate, get pregnant, give birth and “chest-feed” their babies. It is, in fact, increasingly criminally insane. If that sounds even a bit hyperbolic, consider that the programs pushed full-throttle by the Biden-Harris administration have included (as confirmed by recent official U.S. government statistics) allowing thousands of convicted murderers and rapists to be released from foreign prisons so they can illegally enter the United States of America and wreak untold havoc on the good people of this nation. Sounds pretty criminal, doesn’t it?

So it is not, as Kamala Harris liked to say, that “we have a broken immigration system.” It’s that the Biden-Harris regime has intentionally broken it – inviting and facilitating murder, sexual assault, terrorism, gang violence, sex-trafficking of women and children and rampant fentanyl distribution, the No. 1 cause of death of young Americans aged 18-45.

That’s not just insane and immoral. It’s criminal.

Likewise, what about cutting off the breasts of 13- and 14-year-old girls and amputating the genitals of boys who have been seduced by demonically possessed social-media “influencers”? Today’s Democrat elite love this. Last year, would-be vice president Tim Walz signed a bill, as governor, making Minnesota a sanctuary state for transgender madness targeting children, essentially allowing the state to wrest custody of a child from his or her own parents if they didn’t agree with allowing their precious child to be permanently mutilated and chemically sterilized by mad scientists.

The Harris-Walz agenda also featured abortion with no limits – literally up to the very moment of natural birth, which is de facto infanticide. And true to form, in January 2023 Walz signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options Act, which stipulated no restrictions whatsoever on abortion at any stage of pregnancy – and enshrining that into the Minnesota Constitution.

Is it any wonder that the American people, who are overwhelmingly NOT interested in brainwashing their children with toxic Marxist ideologies, having their nation flooded with tens of thousands of murderers, rapists, drug-dealers and human traffickers, killing precious human babies, cutting healthy body parts off their kids, and allowing deranged men to completely destroy women’s athletics, said “HELL NO” to the Democrats’ agenda and candidates in the recent election?

No wonder Americans are overwhelmingly happy at the prospect of Trump and his team rapidly reversing the destructive and perverse agendas of the Biden-Harris regime.

‘Morning in America’

Some much-relieved Americans are now enthusiastically calling Donald Trump the greatest American president since Ronald Reagan, evoking the famous “Morning in America” theme of Reagan’s 1984 re-election campaign. And indeed, there are many striking similarities between what Reagan accomplished after the chaotic and financially ruinous Carter presidency, and what Trump accomplished after Barack Obama’s toxic and divisive eight years as president.

But of all the things common to both Reagan and Trump, and there are many – their obvious love for America, their insistence on “peace through strength” via a robust military, their enlightened economic policies, their buoyant sense of humor, and the genuine respect they both inspired in foreign leaders – one other similarity is seldom mentioned:

Democrats compared both presidents to Adolf Hitler.

That’s right. As Steven F. Hayward, author of the 2001 book “The Age of Reagan” revealed: “Liberals hated Reagan in the 1980s. Pure and simple.” For example, he wrote, “Democratic Rep. William Clay of Missouri charged that Reagan was ‘trying to replace the Bill of Rights with fascist precepts lifted verbatim from Mein Kampf.'”

Yet Reagan and Trump aren’t alone in being breezily equated with the most despised genocidal psychopath in human history. As top talk-show host Larry Elder explored in an op-ed, Democrats calling Republicans Nazis has been standard practice for decades. Current Minnesota attorney general and former congressman Keith Ellison compared President George W. Bush to Hitler. After Republicans took control of the House in the mid-’90s, Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., compared the newly conservative-controlled House to “the Duma and the Reichstag” – that is, the legislature set up by Czar Nicholas II of Russia and the parliament of the German Weimar Republic that brought Hitler to power.

Billionaire funder of all things far-Left and perverse, George Soros said President George W. Bush displays “the supremacist ideology of Nazi Germany. … Indeed, the Bush administration has been able to improve on the techniques used by the Nazi and communist propaganda machines.”

On and on it goes, with Democrats addicted to accusing Republicans of being Nazis and their leaders of being Hitler clones. In 2016, this writer documented how five different Washington Post writers explicitly compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler during just that year.

Indeed, the practice of Democrats likening Trump to the most reviled genocidal mass murderer in history has grown exponentially ever since he was first elected president, and it continues to this day.

Unfortunately, accusing an American president of being like Hitler is not merely dishonest and insane, it is a de facto call for his assassination, since the most moral response to the real Adolf Hitler during the Third Reich was to attempt to kill him, and the participants in all of the many plots to assassinate “Der Fuhrer” are today universally considered heroes.

Yet all of this present madness is understandable in light of the biblical admonition: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” – Isaiah 5:20

Americans of every political persuasion need to come to terms with the inescapable reality that the current Democratic Party – whose leaders have descended to defaming tens of millions of thoroughly decent, moral Americans as “fascists,” “racists” and “garbage” – has become the party not just of insanity, but of evil, where good is called evil, and evil is called good. This writer’s parents were lifelong Democrats – Kennedy Democrats, so to speak – but they would have recoiled in stunned disbelief and abject horror at the agenda of today’s Democratic Party.

Fortunately, as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has astutely pointed out, Trump has actually ushered in a radical realignment of the two main U.S. political parties: “The Democrats are the party of the elite now. But Donald Trump has made the Republican Party the party of the working men and women … of this nation – the people that made this country great.”

Winning the war

So, what must good Americans do to hold on to their victory – this precious reprieve God has granted them – and which may represent their last chance to restore America?

Yes, Nov. 5 represents a great battle decisively won. The normal people are in charge again. But the larger war will continue, and as Trump said so memorably right after being shot in Butler, Pa., all good Americans must continue to “fight, fight, fight” for their beloved nation.

After all, most of America’s key institutions, from the “mainstream media” to Big Tech to academia are still almost entirely in the hands of the Left. “Drag queen story hour” brainwashing sessions intended to corrupt the nation’s toddlers will still take place. Ivy League colleges will still be full of unhinged Marxist professors obsessed with indoctrinating America’s young people. And of course, the more out-of-view realms of dark power projection – of big money, of the Deep State, of globalists, of foreign plots, of would-be assassins and every other kind of opposition – are still out there.

And of course, media personalities will continue to defame and try to tear down the Trump administration whenever possible, and to turn Americans against it.

And yet, it won’t work.

Why? Because the credibility of the “enemy within” has been destroyed; tens of millions of Americans simply do not believe them anymore. Reports of CNN preparing to fire “hundreds” of staffers and MSNBC’s ratings falling by 50% testify to the reality that Americans have finally awakened to – and firmly rejected – the lies being directed at them daily by the Left.

In light of all this, it’s reasonable to take a leap of faith and simply dare to affirm that America is back.

The dream of America as a land of unmatched freedom and opportunity hearkens back to the settlers who celebrated that first Thanksgiving after a joyous and bountiful fall harvest just over four centuries ago in 1621, one year after they arrived in Plymouth, Mass., and having suffered great deprivation and sickness during those initial months. It was only then that it really sank in to all involved that this land – America – really and truly was meant to be their home, a blessed land of unfathomably great potential for freedom and prosperity and brotherhood.

Many Americans thought this dream might have been lost forever, that their once-great nation had just sunk too far into the muck of corruption and delusion and evil. But God graciously answered the fervent prayers of millions, as He promised in 2 Chronicles.

Yes, the Almighty picked someone to lead the current charge – Donald J. Trump. But this blessing goes far beyond Trump. America itself is back – as long as true Americans hold fast to it, honor it and protect it.

The preceding is adapted from David Kupelian’s cover story in the current Whistleblower Special Report, “MORNING IN AMERICA: Despite threats of sabotage, the Trump Revolution is already changing everything.”