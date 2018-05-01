Bible champion Chuck Missler dies at 83

Chuck Missler, founder of Koinonioa House, prolific author and encourager for those who study the Bible, has died at the age of 83.

Koinonioa House, a publisher and conference organizer, announced his death Tuesday.

Missler died peacefully at his home in Reporoa, New Zealand, to which he moved following his retirement from full-time involvement in Koinonia, which is based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his wife and Koinonia co-founder, Nancy Missler, in 2015.

She founded The King’s High Way Ministries.

Both Misslers were raised in Southern California, and they were married after Chuck Missler took his commission in the Air Force and completed flight training. He later became the branch chief of the Department of Guided Missiles, and started and salvaged several private corporations.

Chuck Missler also was preceded in death by two sons, Charles and Mark.

He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Bright and Meshell Missler, grandchildren Emily Wilmore, Madeline Wilmore, Mason Missler, Noah Bright, James Bright, Sommer Bright, Alexandra Bright and Sophie Missler.

Joseph Farah, WND founder and CEO, knew Missler for many years.

“Chuck Missler was an inspiration to me for 40 years. He was a true friend for 40 years. He played a unique role in my life for 40 years. Words are inadequate to explain the role he played in my life for all that time. I mourn his passing but with the assurance that we will be reunited in God’s Kingdom – the Kingdom He taught me and the rest of the world so much about,” he said.

Missler’s first career, after he concluded his education at the United States Naval Academy and subsequent time in the U.S. military, involved a wide range of leading edge technology ventures. He started several companies and saved many more. He worked at the executive level, having served on boards for a multitude of publicly held operations.

He was recruited by the Ford Motor Company into a senior management position and established the first international industrial computer network in 1966.

His final consultancy in the American technology sector was as an adviser to the Super-Wide Area Satellite (SWANsat) System, an international telecommunications venture.

His second career, Koinonia House explained, was that of biblical studies.

“Truly the passion of his life was encouraging of others to commit to the serious study of the Bible as the inerrant Word of God,” the organization said of its founder.

He started out with an informal affiliation with Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa, California, and worked more than 40 years to share his teachings on the integration of Scripture with science, history and prophecy.

His work covered spanned the technology of audio cassettes and video tapes to internet downloads and YouTube videos.

Missler had earned a Masters Degree in engineering at UCLA with additional post-graduate studies in applied mathematics, advanced statistics and information sciences. He completed earned his doctorate at Louisiana Baptist University.

His vast library of published works includes “The Kingdom, & Power, & Glory,” “The Romance of Redemption,” “Isaiah: An Expositional Commentary,” “Twilight’s Last Gleaming” and “Storm Warming.”

He occasionally drew attention for some novel concepts about the Bible, such as the 2013 event where he concluded the Bible is not from our “time domain.”

He’s created a video presenting evidence.

“The Bible is incredible, and you can demonstrate it is of extraterrestrial original,” he said in a talk to the Christ’s Commission Fellowship Church.

He also saw a message in the genealogical sequence of the names Adam, Seth, Enosh, Kenan, Mahalalel, Jared, Enoch, Methuselah, Lamech and Noah.

According to the associated letters in Hebrew alphabet, the names together say: “Man appointed mortal sorrow. Blessed God shall come down teaching that His death shall bring the despairing comfort.”

When his wife died it was reported the couple had taken on some weighty issues, addressing questions such as: Will eternity be the same for believers who follow Christ faithfully and those who live a carnal lifestyle?

Another issue was: Scripture says we are to “prepare ourselves” for Christ’s soon return. What does this mean for each of us personally? What’s at stake?