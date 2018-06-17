TV show teaching evangelism resurrected



“Way of the Master,” a unique television program hosted by Christian evangelist Ray Comfort and actor Kirk Cameron, has been impacting audiences around the world since its premier in 2003.

It ran for a number of seasons and remains available on DVD.

But now it’s returning with a new form: a year-round weekly schedule, rather than the 13-episode season it had previously.

LivingWaters.com announced Friday Season 5 will debut this year with fresh content.

“In a day of divisive social issues, heated politics, and discouraging news programs, ‘Way of the Master’ offers viewers an engaging option – truly ‘good news,’ as they will hear the biblical gospel proclaimed in compelling on-the-street witnessing,” Comfort announced.

Comfort and his team have established a reputation for taking on the most sensitive faith topics and presenting perspectives of people on the street.

“It’s important that we expand our reach,” he explained, “because the purpose of the program is to equip believers and reach the lost with the gospel. We’ve been commanded to go into all the world and share the good news.

“It’s so encouraging when we hear from those who are atheists, lukewarm churchgoers, or in other religions, who tell us how God used the show to bring them to a saving faith,” he said.

More details about the show are online.

It was only last month Comfort announced the release of a new movie.

Comfort’s Living Waters University released “School Shootings: The cause and the cure in less than 20 minutes … for those who want to know.”

Comfort also is noted for books such as “Hitler, God and the Bible,” “You Can lead An Atheist to Evidence, But You Can’t Make Him Think,” “Nothing Created Everything” and “God Doesn’t Believe in Atheists.”

In “School Shootings, Comfort asked people on the street what is evil. Is someone who kills school children evil?

He cites news reports of a previous school shooter.

“He said he was an atheist and that his life had no purpose, and other peoples’ lives had no purpose,” Comfort said.

“When nothing is evil, anything is acceptable,” he said.

On his YouTube page, Comfort said the answers are there “for those who want to know.”

And he has more at LivingWaters.com.

