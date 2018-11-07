Video: Poll officials allow 'tons' of illegals to vote

In its latest undercover video series on the midterm elections, Project Veritas found election officials in Texas affirming non-citizens can vote and admitting “tons” already had done so in early voting.

The video released Tuesday shows a Project Veritas journalist asking an election official if her illegal immigrant boyfriend can vote as long as he is registered to vote and has a driver’s license.

“Yeah, OK,’ she says. “If he has his ID, that’s all he needs. If he’s registered.”

The Project Veritas journalist responds: “Right. It doesn’t matter that he’s not a citizen? I saw some mess on the internet that it’s not legal for him to vote because.”

The official says: “No. Don’t pay any attention to that. Bring him up here.”

Another official says there’s no issue with “DACA people” voting, referring to the illegal immigrant children whose deportation was delayed through an executive memorandum issued by President Obama.

“We got a lot of ’em,” the official says of illegal DACA voters.

“From early voter? We got tons of them.”

Project Veritas says its video series reveals “secrets and lies from political campaigns in 2018.”

‘Part of the crazy, crazy, crazies’

Last week, a video featured a staffer for Florida gubernatorial Democratic candidate Rep. Andrew Gillum referring to Florida as a “f***ed up state” and a “cracker state” in which the campaign must appeal to “white guilt.”

The staffer admitted that while Gillum presents himself as a moderate, he’s a “progressive” and “part of the crazy, crazy, crazies.”

See the Project Veritas video on Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum:

WND also reported a Project Veritas’ video exposed the far-left views of the Democratic candidate in a tight race for retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat in Arizona, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

See the Project Veritas video on Arizona Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema:

Lauren Fromm, a Sinema field organizer, confessed to an undercover journalist her candidate is too far to the left for Arizona: “She is pro-choice, she’s very liberal, she’s progressive. But she doesn’t in this election want to draw too much attention to being progressive.”

Madison Snarr, another field organizer, admitted Sinema “had to play centrist to move up, become powerful.”