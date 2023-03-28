A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Bodycam footage of police hunting down school shooter

Chilling images also show suspect Audrey Hale firing through doors

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published March 28, 2023 at 1:34pm
Police bodycam footage from the Christian school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, March 27, 2023 (Video screenshot)

The following bodycam video was released by police in Nashville, Tennessee, documenting the final moments of the mass shooting at a Christian school on Monday, March, 27, 2023.

WARNING: Some images are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Police also released chilling video of suspect Audrey Hale firing guns through school doors and making her way through halls "armed with two assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

