WATCH: Bodycam footage of police hunting down school shooter

The following bodycam video was released by police in Nashville, Tennessee, documenting the final moments of the mass shooting at a Christian school on Monday, March, 27, 2023.

WARNING: Some images are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Police also released chilling video of suspect Audrey Hale firing guns through school doors and making her way through halls "armed with two assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol."

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

