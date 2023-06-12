Transgender cyclist wins bike race against female competition by nearly 5 minutes!

By Jack Applewhite

Daily Caller News Foundation

Transgender cyclist Austin Killips won the women’s title in a North Carolina bike race Saturday, finishing more than four minutes ahead of the second-place female challenger.

Killips, who identifies as a woman but is a biological man, competed in the Third Annual Belgian Waffle Ride in North Carolina which spanned 131 miles through the Blue Ridge Mountains, Cycling News reported. Killips briefly trailed competitors before overtaking them and crossing the finish line nearly five minutes ahead of second-place finisher Paige Onweller, according to the New York Post.

TRENDING: Now Biden wants your furnace

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

When asked about the race results, Killips said “I… kind of asserted myself and was able to get a gap early,” according to footage posted on Twitter.

📽️ Male pro women’s cyclist Austin Killips talking about his win at the Belgian Waffle Ride gravel race in North Carolina yesterday. He credits his strategy and cx background. 🚴🏻‍♀️Ladies: You need to “lay it out there and get the result” like Killips! #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/MzLqH4YtQ6 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 11, 2023

Should biological males ever be allowed to compete against females in sports events? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (28 Votes)

Onweller, who finished in second place, said in an interview after the race that “the power is just not comparable,” referring to her biological male competitor who beat her by four minutes and twenty-five seconds, according to a Twitter video of the interview.

Here’s Paige Onweller, who came in 🥈to Killips, talking about her race. pic.twitter.com/QTxNZTjkJ3 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 11, 2023

Flavia Oliveira Parks was the third-place finisher in the race who crossed the finish line seven minutes and thirty seconds after Killips did, Cycling News reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

There have been several other examples of biological men dominating women’s sporting competitions. Riley Gaines, an advocate for fairness in women’s sports who famously finished behind transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, recently criticized the Biden administration’s proposed Title IX rules which would force schools to allow trans men to compete in women’s sports.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!