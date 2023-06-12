A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Transgender cyclist wins bike race against female competition by nearly 5 minutes!

2nd-place finisher: 'The power is just not comparable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 12, 2023 at 12:01pm
(Pexels)

By Jack Applewhite
Daily Caller News Foundation

Transgender cyclist Austin Killips won the women’s title in a North Carolina bike race Saturday, finishing more than four minutes ahead of the second-place female challenger.

Killips, who identifies as a woman but is a biological man, competed in the Third Annual Belgian Waffle Ride in North Carolina which spanned 131 miles through the Blue Ridge Mountains, Cycling News reported. Killips briefly trailed competitors before overtaking them and crossing the finish line nearly five minutes ahead of second-place finisher Paige Onweller, according to the New York Post.

When asked about the race results, Killips said “I… kind of asserted myself and was able to get a gap early,” according to footage posted on Twitter.

Should biological males ever be allowed to compete against females in sports events?

Onweller, who finished in second place, said in an interview after the race that “the power is just not comparable,” referring to her biological male competitor who beat her by four minutes and twenty-five seconds, according to a Twitter video of the interview.

Flavia Oliveira Parks was the third-place finisher in the race who crossed the finish line seven minutes and thirty seconds after Killips did, Cycling News reported.

There have been several other examples of biological men dominating women’s sporting competitions. Riley Gaines, an advocate for fairness in women’s sports who famously finished behind transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, recently criticized the Biden administration’s proposed Title IX rules which would force schools to allow trans men to compete in women’s sports.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]


