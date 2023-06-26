Trump promises nationwide ban on child sex mutilations

President Donald Trump, in an appearance at the Faith & Freedom Coalition meeting in Georgia, promised a nationwide ban on child sex mutilations, if he is elected in 2024.

"Something else I find hard to believe that I have to even say. It's so ridiculous. It's so horrible and so ridiculous. I will keep men out of women's sports. And I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states. Prohibited," he said.

"I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states. And on day one I will re-instate the Trump ban on transgenders in the military."

The surgical mutilations are part of Joe Biden's agenda to promote the transgender ideology to everyone in America.

It's the idea that a boy, chemically and surgically, can be changed into a girl, and vice versa. It's just the latest front in the LGBT battle against traditional morals, values and beliefs.

Scientifically, it's impossible, as being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level.

However, the social ideology has gained much influence since Biden has made it a primary point of his presidency to promote.

There are acolytes of his agenda that even have demanded teaching the concept to young children.

A report at Summit News revealed Trump said, "And on day one I will reinstate the Trump ban on transgenders in the military. Because a warrior should be focused on crushing American enemies, on being strong, on having the image of being strong.

"They have to be powerful. They have to be strong, especially when you see what’s happening in the world today, not catering to radical gender ideology," he said.

Trump also committed to opposing schools' agendas that include pushing Critical Race Theory, which teaches that all of America is racist and in order to eliminate that, more racism is needed.

"Can you believe this? Can you imagine saying this 10 or 15 years ago? I will fight for parents’ rights. I will fight for the direct election of school principals by the parents, the parents of the school. If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to fire them immediately and select someone who will," he said.

He also said mask and vaccine mandates would cause schools to lose financial subsidies.

