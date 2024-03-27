Thousands baptized after watching 'Duck Dynasty's' Phil Robertson and his story of addiction, redemption

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- The Robertson family of “Duck Dynasty” fame has always been open about their lives, both good and bad, even candidly depicting Phil Robertson’s early struggles with alcohol addiction in the film “The Blind.”

It’s exactly this kind of transparency that has allowed audiences of all backgrounds to feel a genuine connection to the Robertson family.

“We want to show God's faithfulness to us,” Korie Robertson told The Christian Post. “We went to Phil to talk to him about doing this movie because it's his story. He shows the hardest parts of his life, and that's tough to put it out there on the screen.”

