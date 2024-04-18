WATCH: Police forcibly remove outraged 'undocumented' prof who disrupted Ann Coulter

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Cornell University police on Tuesday had to forcibly remove a professor after she repeatedly disrupted Ann Coulter’s guest talk at the Ivy League institution, video and pictures obtained by The College Fix show.

Monica Cornejo, an assistant professor of interpersonal communication, is told to get up and leave the venue by two police officers in a video taken by Russ Nelson, a New York resident who attended the talk, which was open to the public.

WATCH: Police forcibly remove an outraged 'undocumented' Cornell professor who repeatedly disrupted Ann Coulter's talk titled 'Immigration: The Conspiracy to End America' 'She kept objecting quite loudly, gave Ann the finger repeatedly ...' @CollegeFix pic.twitter.com/xbjshmQM1m — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) April 17, 2024

The 36-second video Nelson posted on X shows one of the officers put his hands on her arms and tell Cornejo she is under arrest for “disorderly conduct,” to which she repeatedly responds “don’t touch me — do not touch me,” and tells them “I am a faculty member.”

