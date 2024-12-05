In the wake of Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter, a new report claims the president is now considering preemptive pardons for “officials who could be targeted with President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.”

Politico mentions three names in particular for the blanket protection: U.S. Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases “who became a lightning rod for criticism from the right during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The report notes: “The White House officials … are carefully weighing the extraordinary step of handing out blanket pardons to those who’ve committed no crimes, both because it could suggest impropriety, only fueling Trump’s criticisms, and because those offered preemptive pardons may reject them.”

The possibility of preemptive pardons is sparking instant reaction on the political right.

“Why would they need to do that if they did nothing wrong?” wondered Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA.

Journalist Nick Sortor proffered the answer: “Why, you ask? Because Biden KNOWS those three are guilty as sin. Biden is doing nothing short of abusing his power to save his political allies from being properly investigated and prosecuted.”

“This is just incredible,” said Alex Jones of Infowars, who recorded his reaction while driving a car. “That just shows you how real Trump is.”

“That’s their (Democrats’) whole plan. Civil war and stuff. They are desperate, they are crazy, they are dangerous and now they’re moving.”

The Gateway Pundit reported:

Pardons for Cheney, Fauci, and Schiff would represent an assault on the justice system greater than Hunter’s pardon. Consider just some of the awful actions these three have committed: • Cheney reportedly suppressed critical evidence indicating that President Donald Trump had authorized National Guard troops to be on standby during the Capitol protest. • Schiff was one of the key figures behind the Russia Collusion Hoax which sought to delegitimize Trump’s historic 2016 election victory over Crooked Hillary Clinton. He was also deeply involved in the first garbage impeachment against Trump in 2019. • Fauci, of course, was the absolute worst prevaricator during the COVID pandemic. He lied to the public about masks, how the virus spreads, and even smeared those who rightfully spoke out against the economic crippling lockdowns. His NIH department also was involved in gain of function research with the Chinese to make viruses like COVID more infectious and multiple evil experiments torturing innocent animals in the name of science.

