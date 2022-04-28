Colorado lawmakers all facing demands for details of their pro-abortion plan

Colorado is one of a handful of states trying to set itself up as an abortion destination, adopting just weeks ago a law that appears to guarantee access to unrestricted abortion up to and after birth no matter what the U.S. Supreme Court rules in its coming decision on Roe v. Wade.

Now lawmakers are going to have to explain how they made that decision.

They each are being told, under a state law provision, to provide to the American Center for Law and Justice:

"All records prepared, generated, forwarded, transmitted, sent, shared, saved, received, or reviewed by you or your staff that are or concern in any way communications with any person or organization advocating for the statute titled, 'Concerning the codification of a person’s fundamental right to make reproductive Health-care decisions free from government Interference,' 2022 Colo. ALS 67, 2022 Colo. Ch. 67, 2022 Colo. HB. 1279. "All final records prepared, assembled or received by you or your staff that are comparisons of existing law, compilations of existing … public information, statistics or data, and compilations or explanations of general areas or bodies of law, legislative history or legislative policy concerning the statute referenced in request #1 above. All records prepared or generated, by you or your staff regarding the statute referenced in request #1 above."

The organization previously explained, "We’ve been informing you that innocent human life is increasingly under attack in pro-abortion states. Colorado is one such state. On April 4, 2022, Governor Polis signed into law a bill that makes abortion a super-'fundamental right' in Colorado. Prior to Governor Polis signing the bill, the ACLJ sent a letter to the Governor opposing the radical pro-abortion bill and requesting his veto. We also detailed how the bill could severely impact the constitutional rights and freedoms of Colorado citizens. Despite vehement opposition to the bill on the part of the ACLJ, pro-life legislators, and other pro-life organizations, it is unsurprising that Governor Polis ignored the opposition and signed the bill."

So now comes the next step, the organization's demand of every Colorado lawmaker under the Colorado Open Records Act for an explanation of the impetus that drove the radical pro-death agenda in the state, which long has been at the forefront of abortion promotions in the nation.

WND previously reported that NPR described Colorado as preparing to be a "refuge for abortion."

"Colorado is one of the few states without any restrictions on when in pregnancy an abortion can occur and is one of the few states in the region without a mandatory waiting period of up to 72 hours after required abortion counseling," NPR said.

So while other states are preparing to provide more protections for the unborn, lawmakers in Colorado have "the expectation is that the demand for abortions in Colorado from people who live in those nearby states where abortion is being restricted will rise."

"We're planning on it," Margie Andersohn, an operative for Denver abortion business Healthy Futures for Women, said in the report. Her business is hiring staffers and buying equipment.

"We really do anticipate a lot more demand over the summer, unfortunately," added Rebecca Cohen, of another Denver abortion business, Comprehensive Women's Health Center.

Then the Washington Examiner reported Colorado, run by Democrats in the legislature and governor's office, is positioning itself "to become a refuge for abortion seekers from neighboring states that have trigger laws in place — that is, laws that will immediately ban abortions in the first and second trimesters if Roe is tossed out."

WND also previously reported on Colorado's longtime agenda to become an abortion mecca.

It was April 25, 1967, that Colorado took the lead in the race to promote abortion, to make sure that unborn children could be killed at will, by adopting America's first abortion law.

It wouldn't be until six years later that the Supreme Court fell into line with the plan promoted at the time by Dick Lamm, then a Democrat legislator and later a governor whose philosophy of life was typified when he told senior citizens, "We've got a duty to die and get out of the way…"

Now its Democrat-majority legislature has approved the removal of all rights from an entire class of living beings, the unborn, in order to make sure abortion remains available at any time for anyone.

James Dobson of James Dobson's FamilyTalk urged residents to oppose the leftist agenda.

He called it the "most radical abortion law in the country."

The ACLJ said it also has demanded information about the pro-abortion agenda from the Colorado governor.

The organization pointed specifically at the Colorado law: "It says: 'A PREGNANT INDIVIDUAL HAS A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CONTINUE A PREGNANCY AND GIVE BIRTH OR TO HAVE AN ABORTION AND TO MAKE DECISIONS ABOUT HOW TO EXERCISE THAT RIGHT.' (The capitalization is from the original bill because apparently if the legislature yells something loud enough, then it comes true…"

It wildly claims, based on the expertise of the lawmakers, "A FERTILIZED EGG, EMBRYO, OR FETUS DOES NOT HAVE INDEPENDENT OR DERIVATIVE RIGHTS UNDER THE LAWS OF THIS STATE."

The ACLJ said, "So an abortion may happen until the moment of birth, even past the moment of breach, because a half-born baby has no rights of any kind."

Colorado also has stripped conscience rights from healthcare professions, with the statement hospitals and clinics shall not "deny, restrict, interfere with, or discriminate against an individual’s fundamental right . . . to have an abortion in the . . . facilities, services . . . ."

The state allows "no exception for the nurse or doctor who objects to performing an abortion on any grounds, including religious grounds," the ACLJ reported.

