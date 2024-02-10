Blue-state county sued for refusing to reveal records of foreigners who register to vote

After court victories in North Carolina, Texas and Pennsylvania in fights over foreigners voting in America, the Public Interest Legal Foundation has sued in California.

The leftists there allegedly have refused to release records revealing foreign nationals who are registered – and could vote – in the state.

"For more than four months, we have been trying to obtain records about foreign nationals getting on the voter roll," said PILF President, J. Christian Adams.

"Alameda County’s lack of transparency and utter disrespect for federal law is particularly alarming as we enter a presidential election year. The public has a right to inspect election records, including these important records that reveal mistakes and errors by election officials."

PILF explained that for more than a decade it has reviewed government records of "noncitizen voter cancellation reports generated by local election officials."

"These studies were carried out in places like Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, Nevada, California, Texas, and sanctuary cities across the nation. PILF has brought and won federal trial and appellate court cases in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas to secure access to records relating to foreign nationals registering and voting," the organization reported.

The new case is against Timothy Dupuis, the registrar of voters for Alameda County, who allegedly has violated the National Voter Registration Act.

The foundation's case calls for revealing "the number of voter registration records canceled because the registrant did not satisfy the citizenship requirements for voter registration; and

"Records related to each cancellation including copies of each registrant’s voter registration application, voter registration record, voting history, and related correspondence sent or received by the Registrar’s Office."

Just a few months back the foundation notified Alameda officials they were in violation of the federal law.

The case seeks a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief.

The filing in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California explains that "Citizenship Is a requirement for Voter Registration in California."

"As part of his voter list maintenance duties, Defendant Dupuis evaluates eligibility for voter registration including citizenship, and must reject voter registrations and cancel any registration record if the registrant does not meet these eligibility requirements," the complaint explains.

The federal law also requires that records be public, and that is the failure the legal filing pursues.

"Defendant is required to 'maintain for at least 2 years and shall make available for public inspection and, where available, photocopying at a reasonable cost, all records concerning the implementation of programs and activities conducted for the purpose of ensuring the accuracy and currency of official lists of eligible voters," the complaint says.

"When Defendant Dupuis evaluates and/or investigates whether a registrant meets the state’s qualifications for registration and voting, including citizenship, he engages in an activity or program within the Public Disclosure Provisions scope."

