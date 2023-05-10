The real culprit in the Biden family scandal

Two related Biden scandals are surfacing this week in Washington. One involves the genesis of the intel community's discrediting of the Hunter Biden laptop story. The second involves the corrupt dealings of the Biden crime family.

It is hard to say which scandal is more scandalous, but neither could have festered as long as they have without the active complicity of the major American media.

During the Q&A session following the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's Wednesday press conference, Chair James Comer addressed two issues that are at the heart of the Biden family mischief.

One had to do with Watergate. Comer asked the gathered media who it was that initiated that investigation. The answer, of course, was the press, the Washington Post to be specific.

Without the Post's dogged reporting Watergate would have passed into history as just another minor dirty political trick, one unauthorized by anyone of real consequence.

In the Biden laptop scandal, as Comer noted, the Washington Post played an entirely different role. A May 10 report by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government spelled out what that role was.

The process began on Oct. 17, 2020, when Biden campaign adviser and now Secretary of State Antony Blinken contacted Michael Morell, a retired spook who served as acting director of the CIA under Obama.

Blinken wanted to discuss the Hunter Biden laptop story the New York Post was then breaking. At Blinken's urging, Morell began organizing the draft of a statement calling the laptop story likely Russian disinformation.

Morell had a motive. He was under consideration to be named CIA director. Wanting Biden to win, Morell suggested the statement would have more punch if it were backed by other intel officials.

"Thereafter," reads the subcommittee report, "Morell contacted several former intelligence officials to help write the statement, solicit cosigners, and help with media outreach." Now, here is where the Washington "Democracy dies in darkness" Post comes into play.

On Oct. 19, Morell emailed Nick Shapiro, his former deputy chief of staff, asking him to place the Russia disinformation statement in major publications. "Between us," he named a specific reporter at the Washington Post that he thought that would be most susceptible to campaign propaganda.

"On background," Shapiro was to tell reporters that Morell, in talking to Russian intel experts, "was struck by the fact that all of them thought Russia is involved here." In truth, Morell had talked to no Russian intel expert before organizing the draft.

For whatever reason, the Washington Post reporter didn't bite first. That honor went to Politico, which headlined its Oct. 19 article, "Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say."

As Morell testified to the subcommittee, one major purpose of the disinformation statement was "to help Vice President Biden in the debate."

In an Oct. 19, 2020, email, Morell told former CIA Director John Brennan he wanted to "give the [Biden] campaign, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue."

During the Oct. 23 debate, Biden pulled out the Russia canard as planned. "Look, there are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this, he's accusing me of is a Russian plan," said Biden about Hunter's laptop.

"They have said that this has all the characteristics – four – five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he's saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him, his, and his good friend Rudy Giuliani." The "push back" worked well enough.

By "dirty trick" standards, the plot to enlist 51 former intel officials who knew nothing about the laptop to publicly discredit it makes Watergate look like an Easter egg hunt on the South Lawn.

The Washington Post, the New York Times and all other major media played along. And why not? The Post and Times had shared a 2018 Pulitzer for their bogus reporting on the apocryphal Trump-Russia collusion story. Ethics no longer mattered.

At the Wednesday press conference, Comer and his colleagues challenged the media to "get off their a--." Rep. Byron Donalds was particularly forceful.

"Guys, you in the press, this is easy pickings," said Donalds. "All you have to do is look at our memo and see the level of detail on which [the Bidens] have created this."

"The Biden Family doesn't have a business," Donalds tweeted afterwards.

"There is no business structure around this family except POLITICS. This is Pulitzer Prize stuff. Unfortunately, the media is in the back pocket of the Biden Crime Family."

One other question Comer addressed was where Biden's dirty dealings rank among other scandals in American history. Although he did not have the chance to explore the answer in depth, the truth is they rank at the top.

The Post, the Times, and their fellow travelers allowed Biden to steal the 2020 election. Scandals don't get much bigger than that.

