Biden lies about watching bridge collapse

Joe Biden is being excoriated online for lying, again, this time about watching a Pittsburgh bridge collapse.

Realistically not a “gotcha”…Joe has been making up his own reality for 50 years in public life only to keep moving ahead…”top of my class” https://t.co/fACk5J3mVD — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) August 15, 2023

"Joe has been making up his own reality for 50 years in public life only to keep moving ahead…" online commenter Tom Elliott said.

TRENDING: Post-Dobbs, pro-aborts are gaining more ground

A Fox News report explained Biden was being "skewered."

It's because he said, during a campaign stop in Milwaukee, "A lot of you were with me when I was in Pittsburgh. By the way, Pittsburgh is a city of bridges – more bridges in Pittsburgh than any other city in America.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"I watched that bridge collapse. I got there and saw it collapse with over 200 feet off the ground going over a valley. It collapsed. Thank God school was out during the pandemic."

Is Joe Biden even aware of what he's voicing? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 13% (2 Votes) 87% (13 Votes)

Washington Secrets Paul Bedard quickly responded with the truth: "He showed up hours later since he was in town on an infrastructure mission…"

He showed up hours later since he was in town on an infrastructure mission... https://t.co/PmJCWwIr8w — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) August 15, 2023

Former congressional candidate David Giglio highlighted another one of Biden's lies, that he was a long-haul trucker:

Must have happened during one of his long-haul trucking routes. https://t.co/ZUAd1zg1S2 — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 15, 2023

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Podcast host Sean Parnell joined:

I can assure you Biden did not personally watch a bridge collapse here in Pittsburgh.

My lord… https://t.co/A1F7gkILa5 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 15, 2023

WND has documented Biden's lies over the years, including his oft-repeated claims that he never discussed with his son Hunter the international business deals he was arranging.

He even lied about lying:

A reporter asked Biden, "Did you lie about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals?" To which Biden said, "No."

Q: "Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?" BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/mWC3Xtd8sS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

Commenters online erupted. "Do you really think he remembers?" wrote one. "He excels at revisionist history. I do believe he and his henchmen make it up as they go along. Living a fairy tale."

The activists at ForAmerica said, "Fact check: false."

Tim Graham, of NewsBusters, said, "Still lying."

Chris Plante, a radio personality, "Joe Biden even lies about lying."

He also lied by claiming gasoline was $5 a gallon when he took office.

It wasn't. It was in the range of $2.39.

It did explode to $5 – and even higher – after he took office and launched his all-out war on domestic petroleum production, shutting down pipelines, oil lease sales and more.

The lies are staggering. https://t.co/WftPZyZxfL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2022

Social media immediately was filled with outrage, with comments including:

"Do they program him to lie, or does it just pop into his head?"

"Liar Liar Your pants are on fire."

"This guy never stops lying."

Biden has created a noted list of lies during his political career, ranging from his talks with an Amtrak employee who was dead when Biden claimed to have talked with him, to wild claims about his heritage, school career, a small fire in his home many years ago, and more.

WND reported earlier when the New York Times informed the public that allowances should be made for him.

The publication explained he just "exaggerates."

And "embellishes."

At Off the Press was a link to the Times' piece, with the headline, "NYT: Biden's BS-ing just adds up to a lot of, well, lying."

He's claimed "Made in America" is two words, and J-O-B-S is only three letters.

Then there are the "embellishments," on which the Times focuses. It excuses his frequent lies with, "President Biden has been unable to break himself of the habit of embellishing narratives to weave a political identity."

It describes how Biden "has embraced storytelling as a way of connecting with his audience."

But was it something more than "exaggeration" when, as the Times report confirms, "Standing in front of Floridians who had lost everything during Hurricane Ian, President Biden on Wednesday recalled his own house being nearly destroyed 15 years ago: 'We didn’t lose our whole home, but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it.'"

But reports from the time of the event in Delaware said it was only a "small fire that was contained to the kitchen."

Biden also has made statements about being a fierce civil-rights activist who was arrested over and over. He wasn't.

"He has claimed to have been an award-winning student who earned three degrees. And last week, speaking on the hurricane-devastated island of Puerto Rico, he said he had been 'raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically,'" the report said.

Biden even often interrupts his own "story-telling" with "Not a joke!" That comes as, "Mr. Biden’s folksiness can veer into folklore, with dates that don’t quite add up and details that are exaggerated or wrong, the factual edges shaved off to make them more powerful for audiences."

The Times does admit that Biden moves into instances of "exaggeration and falsehood," but only then to explain immediately that leftist fact-checkers believe that President Trump surpassed Biden in lying.

According to the Times, while Biden adopts exaggeration, it claims, "Former President Donald J. Trump lied constantly."

It cited as an example of Trump's "lies," his claim that Biden stole the 2020 election.

But in fact, analysts have charged, and evidence supports, the fact that had not the FBI, well known now for its leftist political advocacy, interfered in the 2020 vote by complaining to social media companies about Russian "disinformation" at the time the New York Post was reporting accurately on the Biden clan's international business dealings, and social media not acted to suppress that information, President Trump probably would have won re-election.

They have reached the same conclusion regarding the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out to mostly leftist local elections officials who largely used that money tor recruit votes from Democrat districts.

The Times piece makes no reference to those facts, only citing Trump for his "big lie" about a stolen election.

It does admit that Biden's "fictions" are "emblematic of how the president, over nearly five decades in public life, has been unable to break himself of the habit of spinning embellished narratives, sometimes only loosely based on the facts, to weave together his political identity."

The Times also admits that as far back as 1987, when he was running for president and attempted to "adopt someone else's life story as his own," he was "forced" to withdraw.

The White House has a different opinion.

"President Biden has brought honesty and integrity back to the Oval Office,” claimed Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman. “Like he promised, he gives the American people the truth right from the shoulder and takes pride in being straight with the country about his agenda and his values; including by sharing life experiences that have shaped his outlook and that hardworking people relate to."

But the report noted Biden's lies, including back in 1987 when he claimed he "went to law school of a full academic scholarship," and ended up "in the top half" of his class.

He later admitted it was only a partial scholarship and he was 76th out of 85 students that year.

Multiple times Biden has talked about riding an Amtrak to visit his sick mother in 2015 or 2016, and talking with a train conductor. But Biden's mother died in 2010. The conductor also had been dead for several years by 2015, the Times admitted.

"Last year, Mr. Biden said he remembered 'spending time at' and 'going to' the Tree of Life Synagogue, where 11 people were massacred in 2018. The White House later admitted he had never visited, but had talked to the rabbi on the phone," the Times said.

And Biden claimed to have been arrested while protesting for civil rights, but there's no evidence of that.

He also lied about visiting Nelson Mandela in South Africa and being arrested.

WND reported how Biden, during his inaugural address, talked about "unity."

Eight times, according to Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard.

But it must rank among his biggest lies, as a plurality of Americans reveal in a new poll that he has divided the nation, not brought it together.

Also Biden lied during a promotion of his United We Stand Summit at the White House – an event intended to "counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety."

Biden repeated the claim – known to be false – about Trump's reference to "very fine" people.

Biden also strayed from the truth, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., during the pandemic.

The senator said Biden "lied to the American public that this was a pandemic of the unvaxxed."

Then, too, Biden even claimed he had no advance notice, "None. Zero. Not a single bit," about an FBI raid on President Trump's home.

But a judge in the dispute confirmed that federal officials told Trump they would proceed with giving the FBI access "to the records in question," "as requested by the incumbent president."

Biden also has many times has claimed he had no discussions with, nor knew anything about, his son Hunter's international business schemes despite the abundant evidence he routinely met with foreign actors doing business with Hunter, was identified by participants as being in line for a 10% share of at least one major deal, and in fact publicly boasted of using a threat to coerce Ukraine officials into firing a prosecutor looking into corruption at Burisma, which then was paying Hunter a million dollars a year to be on its board.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!