A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State moves to shut down Chinese influence operation

Biden lifted Trump effort to shut down Confucius Institutes

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published March 3, 2021 at 8:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

 

President Trump had enacted a policy to pressure universities to disclose any contracts and transactions with the Chinese Communist Party-sponsored Confucius Institutes.

The aim was to reduce the "global propaganda and malign influence campaign" the organization carried out.

President Biden eliminated Trump's order, but at least one state has moved to restore the policy.

TRENDING: Pelosi under fire after her 2015 sex-assault message with Cuomo surfaces

Campus Reform reports a resolution under consideration in Utah's state House would close the last remaining Confucius Institutes in the state, at the University of Utah and Southern Utah University.

The resolution cites the institutes' propaganda and the dishonesty in their portrayal of China, the report said.

The proposal, Joint Resolution to Protect Utah's Institutions of Higher Education from Chinese Communist Party Influence, calls on colleges and universities to shut down the operations.

The proposal from state Rep. Candice Pierucci, a Republican, seeks to free education in the state from "manipulation of the Chinese Communist Party and its proxies."

The FBI and the American Association of University Professors have raised concerns over the influence of the institutes.

"Students should not be taught a sanitized history of China, they should be receiving a comprehensive education enlightened with real facts and a serious understanding of the human rights violations perpetrated by the Chinese government," Pierucci said.

WND reported Biden's decision to restore China's ability to influence American education through the institutes. He dropped Trump's requirement that had universities disclose any contracts and transactions with the institute by primary, secondary and postsecondary institutions.

Seth Cropsey of the Center for American Seapower at the Hudson Institute told Campus Reform it is "not normal practice, and for good reason – namely, academic independence and freedom – to allow an outside organization … to say nothing of a country that is a strategic competitor to the United States, to be able to choose professors in a program … within a university."

In August, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo officially declared the Confucius Institute a "foreign mission" of the People's Republic of China.

Pompeo said it's "an entity advancing Beijing's global propaganda and malign influence campaign on U.S. campuses and K-12 classrooms."

Earlier in the Trump administration, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, added a provision to the National Defense Authorization Act that barred the funding of Confucius Institutes, and Trump signed the legislation.

Campus Reform noted American universities took more than $24 million from Chinese Communist Party sources in recent years.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

wnd-donation-graphic-3-2021

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







State moves to shut down Chinese influence operation
Democrats reneging on promised $2,000 checks
Member of Congress wants '40,000' protesters at Capitol arrested
Feds release over 100 COVID-positive illegals into Texas
Trump admin faced unprecedented number of 'leak' cases
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×